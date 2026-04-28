Vietnamese consumers spend about VNĐ63 billion per day on Shopee, TikTok Shop and Lazada

HÀ NỘI — Total revenue across four major e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Tiki, rose nearly 47 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ148.6 trillion (US$5.7 billion) in the first three months of the year, equivalent to VNĐ1.65 trillion per day, as online retail continued to expand across Việt Nam’s digital economy.

Sales volume rose nearly 20 per cent to 1.138 million products. The number of active shops generating orders reached around 490,900, up four per cent, indicating that the seller base continues to expand.

According to data aggregation and analytics platform Metric.vn, the e-commerce market across these four major platforms maintained strong growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

By category, the top three sectors by revenue in the first quarter were Beauty (VNĐ24.4 trillion), Women’s Fashion (VNĐ20.9 trillion) and Home & Living (VNĐ18.2 trillion).

By price segment, products priced between VNĐ100,000–200,000 accounted for the largest share, at nearly 25 per cent of total revenue.

This was followed by items under VNĐ100,000 (21 per cent) and those in the VNĐ200,000–350,000 range (over 17 per cent).

Compared with the same period last year, mid-range and upper-mid segments expanded their market share, while products priced above VNĐ1 million declined from 17.2 per cent to 15.8 per cent.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the market is expected to show mixed trends between revenue and volume.

Total revenue is projected to reach about VNĐ142.2 trillion, down 4 per cent from the first quarter, while volume is expected to rise slightly by over 1 per cent to around 1.15 million products. This suggests that while consumption volume remains stable, the average order value may decline in the short term. — VNS