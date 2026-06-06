Green Consumption Campaign 2026 launched to expand market access for green products

HCM CITY — The Green Consumption Campaign 2026 was launched by Sài Gòn Giải Phóng newspaper and Saigon Co.op in HCM City on Saturday, aiming to connect businesses, retailers, and consumers to promote sustainable consumption, expand market opportunities for green products, and accelerate Việt Nam's transition to a greener economy.

According to organisers, tightening global requirements on carbon emissions, environmental responsibility, product traceability, and supply-chain transparency are pushing businesses to adopt greener production models and sustainable management practices. At the same time, consumers are increasingly driving this transition through their purchasing decisions.

The campaign is designed around a three-tier structure linking producers, distribution networks, and consumers. Businesses are encouraged to adopt clean production and sustainable practices, while retailers help bring these products to market. Consumers ultimately play the decisive role through their choices at points of sale.

Bùi Thị Hồng Sương, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper, said the campaign's key distinction is its focus on influencing purchasing behaviour at retail outlets rather than simply raising awareness.

"We want ESG values, clean production, and sustainable development to move beyond corporate reports and become factors that consumers can recognise and support through actual purchasing decisions," she said.

Building on more than a decade of implementation, the campaign has been upgraded with a deeper and more systematic approach. Saigon Co.op will continue serving as the central distribution partner through its nationwide network of nearly 800 outlets, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Finelife, and other retail formats.

The retailer will roll out campaign branding and product-identification initiatives across its network, making it easier for consumers to recognise and choose products that meet green and sustainability criteria.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said the market has entered a new phase in which green products need clear identification and direct access to consumers at retail outlets.

"With our extensive nationwide distribution network, Saigon Co.op aims not only to be a place for selling goods but also to help guide the market toward responsible consumption. As consumers increasingly choose green products, businesses will have greater incentive to invest in sustainable production, creating a positive cycle linking production, distribution, and consumption," he said.

Under the campaign roadmap, organisers aim to connect at least 1,000 suppliers within the Saigon Co.op system and other Vietnamese enterprises pursuing green production or transformation. The programme will also develop sector-specific green product categories, implement a unified identification system across retail channels, and gradually build a database of green businesses and products.

Alongside product-identification activities, Saigon Co.op will launch a nationwide promotion programme, "Vietnamese Families – Green Ambassadors," from June 11 to July 1. The initiative aims to encourage consumers to turn environmental awareness into sustainable shopping habits.

Business representatives at the launch event agreed that green transformation is becoming essential for companies seeking deeper integration into modern supply chains. Investments in clean production, quality control, traceability, and sustainability not only strengthen export competitiveness but also enhance access to modern retail channels.

The Green Consumption Campaign 2026 marks the next phase in bringing the values of HCM City's Green Business recognition programme to the marketplace, where green credentials are validated not only through official recognition but also through consumer demand and purchasing decisions. — VNS