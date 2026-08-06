Revised master plan of Vũng Áng EZ approved

HÀ NỘI — Vũng Áng Economic Zone in central province of Hà Tĩnh will be developed into a multi-sector and multi-functional coastal economic hub driven by industry, seaport and logistics services, according to its recently approved revised master plan.

The adjustment aims to create a more rational development framework to maximise the zone’s potential and advantages while providing a legal foundation for construction management and ensuring sustainable development.

Under Decision No. 1487/QĐ-TTg signed by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc signed on August 5, the zone covers 22,781ha area and is expected to support Hà Tĩnh Province’s socio-economic growth by building a modern and interconnected technical and social infrastructure system, developing urban spaces, adapting to climate change and improving land-use efficiency.

The economic zone is expected to host a population of about 181,000 by 2030 and 249,000 by 2050.

The planned construction land area is expected to reach 13,139ha by 2030, accounting for 58 per cent of the economic zone’s natural area, and expand to 14,785ha by 2050, equivalent to 65 per cent.

The adjustments are on spatial development orientation, land use and technical infrastructure.

Accordingly, Vũng Áng will focus on developing concentrated industrial zones, seaports and logistics facilities, together with urban areas, services, social infrastructure and ecological spaces.

The zone’s functional structure will include industrial and port areas, logistics and port-related services, urban and service centres, coastal tourism areas, ecological spaces, green areas and water landscapes, as well as technical infrastructure hubs.

Vũng Áng Economic Zone serves as an industrial nucleus of Hà Tĩnh which significantly helped the central province recorded gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 12.79 per cent in the first six months of 2026, the highest nationwide.

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Trần Báu Hà said that the province has prioritised infrastructure development, improved the utilisation of deep-water port facilities, expanded transport connectivity and developed industrial land resources to attract and facilitate the operation of large-scale projects to drive growth.

The locality plans to further develop the Vũng Áng Economic Zone into a regional centre for industry, energy, seaports and logistics and establish the Vũng Áng Free Trade Zone to enhance trade connectivity, attract investment and strengthen the economic zone’s role in regional development. — VNS