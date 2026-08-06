Eximbank strengthens corporate governance, executive leadership for 2026–2030 strategy

HÀ NỘI - Eximbank has announced the latest milestone in the implementation of its 2026–2030 Development Strategy, continuing the phased enhancement of its corporate governance framework and executive leadership structure following approvals from the General Meeting of Shareholders and the State Bank of Vietnam.

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), shareholders approved Eximbank’s 2026 - 2030 Development Strategy, along with a new corporate governance framework aligned with international governance principles and Vietnamese regulatory requirements.

In line with the previously established roadmap, Eximbank is progressively strengthening its governance model by completing the structure of the Board of Directors and its committees, reinforcing the executive leadership team and further developing its governance policies to ensure consistent implementation of the Bank’s long-term strategy.

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 24, 2026, where six independent members of the Board of Directors were elected, and after receiving approval from the State Bank of Việt Nam, the Board appointed Phạm Thị Huyền Trang as Chief Executive Officer of Eximbank, effective August 1, 2026.

The State Bank of Vietnam has also approved Trang’s eligibility to serve as a Non-independent Member of the Board of Directors. At the Extraordinary General Meeting expected to be held in October 2026, shareholders will consider Board appointments, including Trang’s candidacy alongside other nominees, as Eximbank continues to work towards its target Board structure of nine to eleven independent directors by 2028.

Phạm Thị Huyền Trang holds a master’s degree in Banking and Finance and an advanced diploma in Political Theory, and has extensive experience in banking, finance and corporate governance. Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer, she served as Chairwoman of Eximbank’s Board of Directors and contributed to the planning for the implementation of the Bank’s 2026–2030 Development Strategy and corporate governance roadmap.

As Chief Executive Officer, Trang will work with the Executive Management Team to implement the strategic directions approved by the Board of Directors and shareholders, strengthen executive capability and risk management, enhance operational effectiveness, and deliver the objectives of the Bank’s 2026–2030 Development Strategy.

Nguyễn Lê Quốc Anh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eximbank, said: “Eximbank’s development strategy is built upon a strong corporate governance foundation. Our objective is to establish a governance model that is transparent, independent and professional, fully compliant with Vietnamese law while continuously aligning with international standards.

Strengthening the Board of Directors, the Executive Management Team and our core leadership team is a multi-year journey, with 2026 serving as the foundation year for the Bank's transformation to support its long-term sustainable development.

The appointment of Phạm Thị Huyền Trang as Chief Executive Officer represents another important milestone in this roadmap. I am fully confident that, with her leadership experience, deep understanding of the banking industry and shared commitment to Eximbank's strategic direction, she and the Executive Management Team will successfully drive the Bank's transformation.”

He further stressed: “Ultimately, our goal extends beyond building a bank that is safe, transparent and efficient. More importantly, we aim to build an institution capable of safeguarding depositors' trust, delivering outstanding customer service, supporting businesses in enhancing their investment efficiency, and contributing positively to Việt Nam's economic development and the financial well-being of its people.”-VNS