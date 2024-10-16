Eximbank denies system risk rumours, confirms stable operations

HÀ NỘI — Eximbank has refuted rumours circulating on social media about an 'urgent petition and reflection' allegedly citing severe risks that could lead to operational insecurity and a potential system collapse at the bank.

The document, which only contains one page without signatures or official seals, has raised doubts regarding its authenticity and origin. Eximbank emphasised that this document does not originate from its Supervisory Board or any department within the bank, labelling it as an unauthenticated and unverified source.

The bank stated that it has requested the authorities to investigate and clarify the motives behind the dissemination of this document to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the bank, its customers, shareholders and partners.

In a statement, Eximbank reiterated that its operations remain stable, safe and efficient, meeting the diverse financial needs of its clients and partners. The bank also affirmed that its financial data is transparent and subject to independent audits adhering to international standards.

Eximbank’s key financial indicators are currently at safe and stable levels, meeting capital and liquidity requirements while remaining resilient to market risks. The bank strictly complies with regulations set by Vietnamese law and the State Bank of Việt Nam, ensuring transparency in all its activities.

Regarding its business performance for the first nine months of 2024, Eximbank reported an 11 per cent increase in total assets compared to the start of the year, marking a 16.9 per cent growth from the same period last year. Total capital mobilisation increased by 9.1 per cent year-to-date and 12.2 per cent year-on-year.

Credit balance rose by 15.1 per cent year-to-date and 18.9 per cent from the same period last year. Pre-tax profits have increased across the quarters, with a 39 per cent rise in the third quarter compared to the previous year. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) consistently stays between 12-14 per cent, well above the minimum 8 per cent mandated by the State Bank of Việt Nam.

Eximbank affirmed its commitment to closely cooperate with the authorities to verify and resolve the situation, ensuring that its operations continue to run normally and stably. — VNS