Hà Nội accelerates agricultural brand building

HÀ NỘI — In recent years, Hà Nội’s agricultural authorities have actively supported local cooperatives in developing brands and trademarks and enhancing the quality and value of their products in the market.

Hà Nội has long been known for many unique specialties that are favoured by consumers both domestically and internationally, such as Canh oranges, Diễn grapefruits, Cự Đà soy sauce, Kim An guavas and Tân Ước pork sausage and rice cakes.

However, many agricultural products have yet to meet the requirements of international markets for food safety and traceability. To achieve this, building brands for agricultural products is crucial.

For over 10 years, farmers in Kim An Commune, Thanh Oai District have transformed their agricultural production model to focus on growing fruit trees, especially a variety of oranges so sweet they are nicknamed ‘sugar oranges’.

After several years of implementing a safe production process, in 2016, Kim An Sugar Orange produce was certified with a collective trademark by the Intellectual Property Department (under the Ministry of Science and Technology), and received a VietGAP certification from the International Certification Organization (NHO-QSCert).

Tam Hưng Agricultural Cooperative in the same district has also been trying to build the Bối Khê Fragrant Rice brand.

“All farmers are required to focus on production following the VietGAP standards, with a closed process from seedling selection to processing and marketing,” said Đỗ Văn Kiên, the cooperative’s director.

The products are packaged with logos and trademarks, or in large bags according to customer requests.

"Thanks to efforts in promoting the value of the collective trademark, our rice products have established their reputation and quality in the domestic market," Kiên added.

In 2012, the Đan Phượng Golden Grapefruit cooperative in Thượng Mỗ Commune, Đan Phượng District received a collective trademark registration certificate from the Intellectual Property Department.

“Since then, local households have focused on safe production and maintaining the brand, which makes sales stable,” said the cooperative’s director Nguyễn Quý Thành.

Currently, all agricultural land in the commune had been converted to grow golden grapefruit and other fruit trees, of which 152 hectares are solely dedicated to grapefruit cultivation, he added.

“We encourage farmers to invest in net houses and adopt automated irrigation technologies for tree care,” he said. “Produce grown with biosafety practices is labelled with QR codes for traceability, helping farmers sell their products through supermarkets and convenience stores in Hà Nội.”

The cooperative harvests 500 to 600 tonnes of grapefruit annually, generating income ranging from VNĐ300 million (US$12,100) to VNĐ2 billion ($80,500) per hectare per year.

According to Nguyễn Thị Thu Hằng, head of quality, processing and market development under Hà Nội’s agricultural department, more than 40 brands for agricultural and poultry products have been developed in the capital city.

Apart from the aforementioned brands, there are also Đại Thành Lychee from Quốc Oai District, Vân Nam Bananas from Phúc Thọ District and Vân Đình Ducks from Ứng Hòa District.

“Some products, like the Vân Nam Bananas and organic Đồng Phú Rice from Chương Mỹ District, have been exported, with prices increasing by 15-20 per cent compared to when they did not have a brand,” Hằng said.

Nguyễn Đình Hoa, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the department would continue to collaborate with communal and district authorities to build and develop brands for key agricultural products.

“We will promote the comprehensive application of science and technology in production, from seed selection and care to transportation, preservation and processing, to meet food safety requirements,” he said.

“We will also coordinate with other ministries and departments to provide training and equip farmers with knowledge about brand value, and the importance of brand building.”

This would help them understand and accelerate the development of agricultural brands, introduce their products through modern sales channels and develop their reputation towards exports, Hoa said. — VNS