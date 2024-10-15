Việt Nam, Korea IT conference opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — A three-day trade connection programme opened in HCM City on Tuesday (October 15) to offer investment opportunities and business cooperation for Vietnamese and Korean enterprises to develop new technologies and solutions for smart urban construction.

The programme called “Việt Nam and Korea in the IT Sector” is taking place at Harmony Saigon Hotel & Spa on Bùi Thị Xuân Street in District 1 until October 17.

It is organised by the HCM City Computer Association (HCA) in collaboration with Meta Square.

Hoàng Minh Anh Tú, vice chairman of HCA, said this trade connection programme was one of a series of activities held in the city in response to the annual National Digital Transformation Day (October 10).

It attracted the participation of many Vietnamese and Korean experts and organisations, 60 Vietnamese enterprises, and 14 leading Korean enterprises in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual reality/augmented reality (3D/AR-VR), security, privacy, information security (Security), and smart mobility.

“It is expected to promote the development of effective cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

It includes business-to-business (B2B) connections, meetings and working sessions between Korean and Vietnamese enterprises, organisations and agencies in the IT sector.

In particular, the city’s Department of Information and Communications will host a reception for the Korean delegation to learn and share experiences in building and developing smart cities, and promoting effective cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between HCA and the Gyeongsangbuk-do Pohang City Consortium and Nara Information Consortium to support the connection and promote the development of Digital Twin and AI-integrated Metaverse Platform for the integration of AI and cloud technology in railway maintenance.

Established in 1988, HCA is the first and largest organisation representing the IT industry community in the country with 470 business members, and also a partner of more than 50 domestic and international trade promotion organisations, associations and business communities.

With over 35 years of development, it has consistently positioned itself as a ‘trusted partner’ for both domestic and international IT communities. — VNS