Over 100 artworks gifted to Việt Nam Fine Arts University to support its 100th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — More than a hundred outstanding art works by artists across the country have been gifted to Việt Nam University of Fine Arts (VNUFA) to support the school's upcoming 100th anniversary (1925-2025).

The donation of the works from the artists, most of them former and current students of the VNUFA, is part of a programme themed '100 Pixels' initiated by a group of the university’s alumni to raise funds for the celebration.

it is completely non-profit fundraising event, jointly organised by the VNUFA artists, lecturers, students, alumni and the art-loving community, towards the celebration which is to take place in November this year.

The milestone of 100 years from the founding of Indochina College of Fine Arts to the current Việt Nam University of Fine Arts has marked a journey filled with inspiration and passion for creativity and is also featured in the theme of the programme, according to the event's organising board.

Meanwhile, the theme itself indicates that each of the works and author are also regarded as a 'pixel' a small picture which builds into a feature of the university, and its contributions to art history.

In a short time, from its launch on April 29 to its close on May 8, the programme received more than 100 works, all of which will be put on public sale on the FaceBook platform from May 14 to May 25.

Some collectors have already registered to buy the works, with the organisers of the event having the right to intervene in the selling price during the programme.

Artists have agreed to voluntarily donate 100 per cent of the the work's value to raise funds for the event.

"As each work is a precious 'pixel' that contributes to painting a great picture of the VNUFA'S historical and artistic journey throughout a century. I am happy to participating in it and donating my works to the programme as a way to express my love and support to my school," said Mai Loan, a lacquer painter who is a former student and now lecturer at the VNUFA.

Loan highlighted the event is actually not just a fundraising programme, but a journey of connection, with each piece of work also part of a story that the author wants to convey and express as part of the 100-year portrait of the school.

"Let's contribute our 'pixel' to the 100th anniversary painting of the school – with our work, with our support, or simply with a sincere share," Loan said.

Based in downtown Hà Nội, VNUFA was formerly known as the Indochina School of Fine Arts and has through the years, attendees were told, been hugely significant in terms of being a cradle for Vietnamese art.

The school is one of the leading institutions on training fine arts in Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

It not only has a focus on Vietnamese modern fine arts teaching, but it is involved in research and curating the history of the art movement of the country. — VNS