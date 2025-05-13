Photo exhibition showcases ASEAN’s people, landscapes

NGHỆ AN — A photography exhibition titled Countries and People of ASEAN opened at the Nghệ An provincial Museum on May 12, as part of activities celebrating the 2025 Sen (Lotus) Village Festival.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Nghệ An provincial People’s Committee, the exhibition features over 200 artistic photos by photographers from all 10 ASEAN member states. They offer vivid perspectives on the landscapes, people, cultures, economies, societies, customs, and daily lives across the ASEAN region. They also highlight cooperative and exchange activities among the member nations.

The exhibition aims to deepen public understanding and appreciation of ASEAN — a community increasingly recognised for its positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development. It also looks to honour the values of solidarity and friendship, along with the shared aspiration for sustainable development across Southeast Asia.

The event provides a valuable opportunity for photography enthusiasts, Vietnamese and ASEAN photographers, and international visitors to exchange ideas, strengthen bonds, and foster mutual respect and understanding.

In addition, 30 selected photos by Nghệ An photographers are on display, helping popularise the province’s images to both domestic and international visitors.

The 2025 Sen Village Festival is taking place from May 10 to 19 in Vinh City and Nam Đàn District of Nghệ An Province, the hometown of President Hồ Chí Minh. The national-level event features a wide range of cultural activities to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890–2025). — VNA/VNS