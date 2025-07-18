Việt Nam reaffirms support for peaceful resolution in East Sea dispute, on anniversary of landmark ruling

HÀ NỘI — On the 9th anniversary of the landmark ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague regarding dispute in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) between the Philippines and China, Việt Nam on Thursday reiterated its consistent stance in support of peaceful, lawful resolutions to maritime disputes.

Some of the highlights of the PCA’s ruling on July 12, 2016 include a rejection of China’s sweeping claims over much of the the East Sea, declaring that its so-called 'nine-dash line' has no legal basis under international law. China, however, has refused to recognise the ruling.

Việt Nam's stance on the issue has been communicated by the foreign ministry on July 12, 2016, July 12, 2021 and July 15, 2023, spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said.

"Việt Nam consistently holds that all disputes in the East Sea must be settled by peaceful means, based on respect for diplomatic and legal processes, without the use or threat of force, and in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS 1982," the diplomat remarked.

All relevant parties need to respect the rights of other countries and must carry out their actions in line with UNCLOS 1982, Hằng said. They must also work together to actively make practical contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation in the region and overflight in the East Sea based on international law, according to the spokesperson.

"As the littoral country and a member of UNCLOS 1982, Việt Nam reiterates that UNCLOS 1982 is the sole legal foundation that stipulates comprehensively and practically all of the provisions of the rights that all countries can receive," Hằng noted.

All sea claims made by countries member to UNCLOS 1982 must conform to UNCLOS 1982, she emphasised.

"UNCLOS 1982 is the sole legal basis that comprehensively and practically governs all maritime entitlements and obligations," the spokesperson said.

"All nations need to fully adhere to and respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction, as well as sovereignty rights of all nations, as identified in line with UNCLOS 1982," Hằng added.

Concerns over foreign vessel activities in Việt Nam’s waters

In response to a separate question regarding reports of Chinese vessels conducting surveys within Việt Nam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf, the foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that Vietnamese authorities are “closely monitoring” the situation.

“The relevant authorities of Việt Nam are keeping a close watch on developments in the East Sea and are taking appropriate measures in line with international law and Việt Nam’s domestic regulations to safeguard the country’s legitimate rights and interests,” Hằng said. — VNS