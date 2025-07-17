PM calls for swift, humane settlement of stalled projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for swift and humane action to resolve the 2,981 stalled projects that are tying up critical resources while speaking at a national conference in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The projects, mired in legal and administrative snags, drag on the economy, with issues ranging from land use, management and planning disputes to potential misconduct and bureaucratic gridlock. While some projects are under the oversight of central authorities, the majority fall to local authorities to untangle.

In his speech, PM Chính praised the recent moves by the Politburo, National Assembly, and Government to roll out pilot special policies and mechanisms to clear roadblocks in Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hoà, and Long An.

Over the past year, the Politburo’s Conclusion No 77-KL/TW on measures for addressing problems facing such projects has already cleared impediments, allowing projects to resume and freeing up resources for the State, businesses, and citizens.

He underlined leadership lessons, sense of responsibility, and coordination among minsitries, sectors, and localities, noting that Steering Committee 751, led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình, was set up to take charge of the issue and local authorities were also ordered to set up task forces to tackle the backlog.

Progress demands strong determination, great effort, and decisive action, he said, pressing for clearly defined roles, tasks, responsibilities, timelines, and authority to drive effective outcomes. That will help prevent wastefulness, capitalise on resources, and fuel development, contributing to the realisation of this year's growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent. — VNA/VNS