VNA must continue to safeguard national interests through communications: PM

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday directed the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to maintain its role as a pioneer on the ideological front of the Party, and to protect its ideological foundation as well as the rights and interests of the nation and its people through information and communication efforts.

The PM was addressing the 27th Congress of the VNA Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 tenure - a significant political event demonstrating the agency’s determination to build a pure, strong, innovative Party Organisation, capable of fulfilling the mission of a national news agency in the new era. Delegates elected a new Party Committee comprising 27 members.

PM Chính conveyed Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s warm congratulations to the congress. The Government leader underlined the increasingly fast-moving and complex global context, and urged the VNA to adapt promptly and flexibly, in line with its functions, tasks, and authority.

The agency should change its mindset and revamp operations and working methods when the situation demands, the leader stressed.

As the official and key news outlet of the Party and State, the VNA must stay well-informed, analyse and assess developments accurately, and ensure objectivity and truthfulness in reporting, he noted, adding such efforts will help complete the dual strategic missions of national construction and defence. He also asked the VNA to propose solutions to the Party and State in a timely manner.

PM Chính asked the VNA Party Organisation and its journalists to uphold the legacy of the agency that has received the hero title for three times, and maintain internal unity and its leadership in alignment with the Party’s guidelines and the State's laws.

He urged greater efforts in promoting democracy, innovative thinking, visionary action, thinking big, and acting bold, deserving the Party’s trust and the people’s support.

He said the VNA must pioneer in scientific and technological development and application, innovation, digital transformation, and global integration. The leader underlined the need to effectively implement the four key Politburo Resolutions – seen as the “four pillars” – along with upcoming resolutions on healthcare, culture, and education.

Noting that the Party is steering the country into a new era – that of the nation’s rise - with proactive service to citizens, the PM asked the VNA to creatively implement these strategic orientations in shaping its internal structure and Party building efforts.

He expressed hope that following the congress, the VNA Party Organisation will embrace a renewed mindset and vision, with concrete, impactful actions that serve the Party, the State, and the people, reinforce unity, and strengthen the Party’s leadership and combat capacity, enabling the VNA to reach new, proud milestones.

Secretary of the VNA Party Committee and VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang affirmed that the agency will seriously and fully realise the PM’s directives. She pledged continued efforts to build a strong, clean, and innovative Party Organisation, enhance the agency’s standing as a strategic and reliable news outlet of the Party and State, and develop a team of journalists who are professional, principled, creative, and compassionate. — VNS