Việt Nam proposes cooperation with Google in AI application to public personnel training

HÀ NỘI – Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member and Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, has proposed a partnership with Google to develop a comprehensive AI-based training model tailored to Việt Nam’s needs.

This model will cater to various training levels to prepare public personnel for the new era, Thắng said while hosting Doron Avnin, Google's Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Emerging Markets, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Thắng, who is also Chairman of the Central Theory Council, praised Google’s breakthough achievements and pioneering role in various fields, with Google Search, Android, cloud computing, and AI. These technologies, widely adopted in Việt Nam, are enhancing management systems and improving citizens' life quality, he said.

He emphasised the importance of expanding international cooperation as Việt Nam enters a new development phase, focusing on innovation, digital transformation, and development of high-quality manpower, particularly for leadership, management, and public service positions.

He pointed out the gap between technological expertise and management skills among the existing public personnel, calling for a comprehensive approach where technology becomes integral to public administration across the political system.

The official also discussed the need for shared big data infrastructure within the academy and the political system, referring to it as a “sleeping resource” that could be better utilised for policy making, theory research, and public servant training.

He expressed his hope for collaboration with reputable technology partners such as Google and FPT, which has also been helping the academy with technology and digital transformation.

In response, Avnin praised Việt Nam’s strategic vision and affirmed Google’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s digital transformation, particularly in education and human resources development.

Avnin shared insights into Google’s AI-based training models, which include three main levels – basic AI literacy for the general population, skills training for public personnel, and specialised training for research and innovation teams. He emphasised that the partnership between Google and the academy represents promising collaboration between Việt Nam's leading political training institution and a global tech leader.

Both sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and AI in the near future. The MoU will provide a legal basis for programmes on sci-tech development, innovation, digital transformation and AI application, as well as training initiatives, and digital platforms for learning and organising thematic workshops.

It will also lay the foundation for an innovation ecosystem aligned with Việt Nam’s practical needs, and open opportunities for deeper collaboration in areas like building the national AI policy, setting up AI ethics standards, and raising public awareness of emerging technologies. VNA/VNS