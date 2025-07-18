PM establishes national committee to oversee APEC 2027 preparations

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed decisions to establish and issue the operating regulations of the National Committee for APEC 2027, which will be responsible for advising, coordinating, and overseeing preparations for Việt Nam’s hosting of the APEC forum in 2027.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has been appointed chair of the National Committee. Serving as vice chairs are Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng, who will act as standing vice chair, and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân.

The committee includes senior leaders from key ministries and central agencies, such as the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Security, and Ministry of Finance, along with representatives from the Government Office, the Office of the President and the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee.

The PM has authorised the committee chair to add or adjust members as necessary, based on the nature of the work and involvement of relevant ministries and localities.

The National Committee will assist the PM in directing and coordinating between ministries, agencies, localities, five subcommittees and the APEC 2027 Secretariat throughout the preparation and organisation of events related to APEC 2027.

The five subcommittees, on content, logistics, security, publicity and protocol, are led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government Office, and Ministry of Public Security, with members from key ministries and the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee.

The APEC 2027 Secretariat will operate as a permanent body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the involvement of the Government Office, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Industry and Trade. It will work under the direct guidance of the committee chair.

The PM has also issued regulations outlining the roles and working procedures of the committee, its leadership, subcommittees and secretariat. The committee will meet quarterly, with additional sessions held as needed, especially in the lead-up to APEC Leaders’ Week in 2027.

Meeting outcomes will be documented and shared by the Secretariat and Government Office to ensure coordination. Subcommittees and the secretariat will operate part-time, using existing resources and must provide regular progress reports to the committee.

The APEC 2027 forum will be hosted in Phú Quốc special administrative-economic zone, An Giang Province, under the theme "Connectivity, building inclusive and resilient economies".

The event is expected to be a landmark moment for Việt Nam, reaffirming the country’s leadership in regional cooperation and promoting its image and position on the global stage.

It also presents a unique opportunity for Phú Quốc to develop into a global centre of economic, social and trade collaboration. — VNS