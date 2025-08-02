Vietnamese President sends message congratulating on UN’s 80th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường offered congratulations on the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations in a message sent on August 1 in response to an initiative of Ambassador Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The online event featured speeches by President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and most of the heads of states and governments of the UN members.

In his remarks, President Cường affirmed that over the past 80 years, the UN has kindled trust in and hope for lasting peace and sustainable development of all nations and peoples, helped prove the importance and strong vitality of multilateralism, and affirmed its irreplaceable role in realising the humankind’s aspiration for a better world based on the universal values of national independence, national sovereignty, and social equity and progress.

He perceived that as the international and regional situations are facing increasingly complex and unpredictable developments while the world is witnessing fundamental changes of the era, countries should exert utmost efforts to support multilateralism, enhance international cooperation and solidarity, and adhere to international law and the UN Charter, particularly the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in another country’s internal affairs, no use of or threat to use force, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Vietnamese leader noted that it’s now time for the UN to make strong reforms to better adapt to the new context and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its fulfillment of missions.

On this occasion, he stated that Việt Nam will remain a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member, joining hands with the UN and the international community in resolving difficulties, surmounting challenges, and promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development in each country, each region, and the whole world, thereby ensuring happiness and prosperity for all.

The messages by President Cường and other heads of states and governments of UN members will continue to be screened at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, from now to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September. — VNS