Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese President sends message congratulating on UN’s 80th anniversary

August 02, 2025 - 10:28
State President Lương Cường offered congratulations on the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations in a message sent on August 1 in response to an initiative of Ambassador Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
Vietnamese President Lương Cường offers congratulations on the UN's 80th founding anniversary on August 1. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường offered congratulations on the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations in a message sent on August 1 in response to an initiative of Ambassador Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The online event featured speeches by President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and most of the heads of states and governments of the UN members.

In his remarks, President Cường affirmed that over the past 80 years, the UN has kindled trust in and hope for lasting peace and sustainable development of all nations and peoples, helped prove the importance and strong vitality of multilateralism, and affirmed its irreplaceable role in realising the humankind’s aspiration for a better world based on the universal values of national independence, national sovereignty, and social equity and progress.

He perceived that as the international and regional situations are facing increasingly complex and unpredictable developments while the world is witnessing fundamental changes of the era, countries should exert utmost efforts to support multilateralism, enhance international cooperation and solidarity, and adhere to international law and the UN Charter, particularly the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in another country’s internal affairs, no use of or threat to use force, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Vietnamese leader noted that it’s now time for the UN to make strong reforms to better adapt to the new context and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its fulfillment of missions.

On this occasion, he stated that Việt Nam will remain a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member, joining hands with the UN and the international community in resolving difficulties, surmounting challenges, and promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development in each country, each region, and the whole world, thereby ensuring happiness and prosperity for all.

The messages by President Cường and other heads of states and governments of UN members will continue to be screened at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, from now to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy PM, FM receives Cambodian ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn called for joint efforts to ensure the success of the 21st meeting of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in Cambodia and the 13th conference on cooperation and development between border provinces.
Politics & Law

President Lương Cường to pay State visits to Egypt, Angola

Việt Nam and Egypt established diplomatic relations on September 1, 1963, and have maintained a tradition of friendly ties over the years. Meanwhile, Việt Nam and Angola established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1975. Việt Nam was the second country in the world to recognise Angola’s independence, doing so just one day after its declaration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom