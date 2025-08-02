Tourism Malaysia, Vietnam Airlines ink deal to boost bilateral tourism

HÀ NỘI — Tourism Malaysia and Vietnam Airlines on August 2 signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to strengthen tourism ties and promote two-way travel between Malaysia and Việt Nam.

The MoC’s agreement signing ceremony, taken place at Vietnam Airlines’ headquarters in Hà Nội, signals a strategic partnership to drive tourism growth, connectivity, and sustainable development in the ASEAN region.

The MoC aims to facilitate joint marketing campaigns, promotional activities, and information exchange to attract more travellers between the two countries.

The two sides will collaborate on initiatives such as co-branded advertising, familiarisation trips, and cultural events to highlight Malaysia’s appeal as a leisure and business destination, while positioning Vietnam Airlines as the preferred carrier.

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, director general of Tourism Malaysia, said this event marks more than just a formal agreement.

“It indicates a strategic and forward-looking partnership between two key players in the ASEAN tourism landscape, united by a common goal: to bring our nations and our people closer together through travel, culture, and mutual growth.”

Vietnam Airlines Executive Vice President Đặng Anh Tuấn said the MoC will open the door to even stronger and more impactful cooperation between Vietnam Airlines and Tourism Malaysia.

“We aim to make it easier and more affordable for Vietnamese travelers to explore Malaysia - and equally, to inspire more Malaysian visitors to experience the vibrant culture and unique charm of Việt Nam, a nation rich in heritage and undergoing exciting transformation.”

Currently, there are 164 direct weekly flights between Việt Nam and Malaysia operated by Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, AirAsia, Batik Air, and Malaysia Airlines, connecting major cities such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Phú Quốc with Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

The MoC also supports Malaysia’s broader tourism strategies, including the Malaysia MADANI Week, the Malaysia Tourism, Arts, Culture & Food Fest 2025, and the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. — VNS