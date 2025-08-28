FE CREDIT offers flexible financial solutions to ease back-to-school expenses

HCM CITY — Running from August 25 to October 25, the campaign is themed “Great futures begin with small dreams” and, for the first time, brings together four promotional programmes across different financial products.

These include two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, personal loans, and credit cards, providing diverse solutions for families and individuals as they prepare for a new academic journey.

The back-to-school season is a pivotal moment for millions of students and young workers across Việt Nam.

For many, this means setting new goals and investing in essential tools such as laptops, study supplies, or even motorbikes to commute more conveniently.

For parents, particularly factory workers and office employees with modest incomes, this period often places significant pressure on the family budget, as tuition fees, uniforms, textbooks, rent, and other expenses all need to be covered at the same time.

Recognising these challenges, FE CREDIT has rolled out promotions designed to deliver both practical financial support and added value through gifts and incentives.

One highlight is the programme “Ride home a bike, reward up to 300K”, which offers discounts of VNĐ200,000–300,000 (US$8.80–13.20) for customers taking out two-wheeler loans of at least VNĐ15 million (US$660) at FE CREDIT’s partner stores.

Running until September 25, the scheme supports young workers and students who need reliable transport for their studies or jobs.

For those requiring new devices to aid in learning or work, the “Tech deals, exciting rewards” programme provides an additional incentive.

Customers who secure consumer durable loans worth VNĐ5 million (US$220) or more will be entered into a lucky draw to win laptops, tablets, or e-vouchers worth VNĐ300,000. This promotion, with a total prize pool of VNĐ99 million (US$4,350), runs through October 25.

Meanwhile, the “Finance in hand, back-to-school in style” programme targets customers seeking personal loans of at least VNĐ15 million.

In addition to financial assistance, participants have the chance to win high-value prizes such as Honda Vision motorbikes, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, laptops, and hundreds of e-vouchers. The total prize value of this programme alone amounts to VNĐ570 million (US$25,030).

Complementing these offerings, FE CREDIT has also introduced “Back-to-school with FE ONLINE 2.0”.

Designed to promote its digital platform, the programme allows customers who apply for personal loans starting from VNĐ15 million or open a credit card with a minimum spend of VNĐ5 million to join a lucky draw.

Prizes include Honda Vision motorbikes, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, laptops, and hundreds of e-vouchers, with a combined prize value of VNĐ145 million (US$6,365).

Unlike traditional services, applications are processed entirely online without the need for an advisor, reflecting FE CREDIT’s emphasis on digital transformation and customer convenience.

According to the company, the four programmes are part of a broader strategy to support education, mobility, and financial independence needs among Vietnamese families.

“Whether dreams are big or small, they all deserve encouragement,” an FE CREDIT representative said.

“Through these initiatives, we hope to accompany parents, students, and young workers on their journey to a brighter future.”

As a member of Việt Nam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank’s (VPBank) financial ecosystem, FE CREDIT said its back-to-school promotions go beyond seasonal marketing.

Instead, the company reflects a long-term commitment to expanding access to consumer finance and helping millions of Vietnamese people pursue their goals with greater confidence.-VNS