Suoi Tien celebrates its 30th birthday by offering a 50 per cent discount on entrance tickets on National Day

On September 2 (from 7am to 4pm), the theme park offers a promotional program with up to 50 per cent off entrance tickets for the first 3,000 visitors: only VND40,000 for children (original price VND80,000) and VND80,000 for adults (original price VND150,000).

A captivating nighttime live art exhibition

The centerpiece is the live art display on the water stage, which features many well-known artists and almost 100 professional actors. The program recreates Suoi Tien's journey from the wild terrain to the well-known tourism brand, vividly showcasing Southern culture through spectacular performances that combine current music and light technologies.

Each performance is an emotional stop on the 'Cultural Convergence - Heritage Harmony - Elevating Identity' trip, immersing the audience in a glittering atmosphere where legacy and modernity collide, creating an indelible impression. This is more than just a visual feast; it is also a heartfelt thank you to the millions of visitors who have followed Suoi Tien over the last 30 years.

Vibrant and appealing night entertainment location

Suoi Tien opens at night from August 29 to September 2, providing an unprecedentedly bustling entertainment environment. Along the main path, guests will be immersed in spectacular fire dance, DJ set, and LED dance performances, creating a festive atmosphere filled with shimmering lights. Furthermore, unique experiences such as exploring Unicorn Palace's 18 levels of hell, based on Buddhist beliefs, to illustrate the concept of karma and the consequences of evil actions, providing a spiritual 'wake-up call' and encourage visitors to reflect on their own behaviour and live a good life. They can also see crocodiles at night, visis an appealing children's play area and try food street with a variety of delicacies promising to provide moments of pleasure and total relaxation for all members of the family.

Suoi Tien Exhibition 30 Years - Land of Living Legends

The exhibition space 'Suoi Tien 30 years - Land of living legends' is designed as an emotional journey, evoking Vietnamese values, lighting up memories and continuing to write an epic new chapter for the future. Here, visitors will experience role-playing and checking in with legendary characters through modern technology, as if lost in a real-life fairy tale world, where the past and present blend, so that each person can transform into a living part of the 30-year Suoi Tien story.

Colorful celebration week to commemorate Suoi Tien's 30th birthday

In tandem, the festival week commemorating Suoi Tien's 30th birthday, which will take place from August 29 to September 2, 2025, will transform the entire park into a bright, celebratory environment. At the 'Time Travel to the Past' mini exhibition, visitors can see photographs of themselves and their families at Suoi Tien in the 1990s and 2000s, moments associated with recollections of the past.

The parade performance '30 years of journey - Suoi Tien fairy tales' brings famous figures to life through colors, music and dazzling lights. The intricately constructed performances, including Son Tinh Thuy Tinh, fire dances and clown magic tricks, are sure to leave an impression.

Suoi Tien 30 Years: A national dream, a place to store memories, link love and provide joy to millions of Vietnamese hearts. On September 2 this year, come to Suoi Tien with your family and friends to immerse yourself in the dazzling festival area and make wonderful memories.

Suoi Tien Theme Park

Address: 120 Hanoi Highway, Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Hotline: 1900636787

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuoiTienThemePark/

Website: https://suoitien.com/