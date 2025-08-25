Why Hồng Ngọc General Hospital is the top choice for international patients in Hà Nội

A wide-ranging cooperation network with the most prestigious global medical facilities

Hồng Ngọc General Hospital is among the pioneering private healthcare providers in Việt Nam to advance in-depth international medical collaborations and develop personalised treatment plans for patients. It has established professional partnerships with leading medical organisations worldwide, including Facing the World (UK), Nuoy Reconstructive International (USA), GE HealthCare (USA), Samsung Medical Center (South Korea), Hoeikai Medical Group (Japan), Aijinkai Healthcare Corporation (Japan), Takatsuki General Hospital (Japan), and Taipei Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan, China), among others, to provide physician training and technology transfer.

Through international collaborations, its doctors are trained at leading medical centres worldwide and apply advanced techniques in Việt Nam, delivering high-quality care to both local and international patients at reasonable costs.

Thanks to close collaboration with embassies and international medical facilities, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital provides cross-border transfer services. Patients can receive treatment in Việt Nam and then be transferred back to their home country for rehabilitation and physical therapy. This expansive cooperation network ensures a seamless, effective, and cost-optimised treatment process for patients.

Remote consultations and connections with leading global experts

Building on its international partnerships, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital offers remote consultations with experts from Samsung Medical Center (South Korea), Taipei Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan, China), and others. Medical images and records are shared in real time, enabling internationally standardised treatment plans. This allows patients to access advanced, world-class therapies at reasonable costs right in Việt Nam.

Medical examinations and surgeries combined with tourism

Understanding the need for short-term medical care among international visitors, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital has developed a convenient medical tourism service. Patients can book appointments remotely, submit records online, and receive 1:1 multilingual interpretation throughout treatment. All medical documents are translated and standardised to international formats, ensuring smooth insurance claims in their home countries.

Emergency response and urgent medical care for foreign patients

With exceptional expertise, a highly experienced team of doctors, and a modern emergency care system, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital is proud to be a trusted medical destination for the international community in Việt Nam during emergencies. The hospital has successfully handled thousands of complex emergency cases, ranging from traffic and workplace accidents to critical conditions such as myocardial infarction, stroke, and severe infections.

Beyond initial treatment, the hospital has also implemented international hospital transfer services by air, accompanied by a specialised medical team. This ensures maximum safety for patients throughout the journey, especially for cases requiring continuous and intensive medical care.

Leading international-standard healthcare services for foreigners in Hà Nội

With over 20 years of establishment and growth, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital has affirmed its pioneering position in Việt Nam’s private healthcare system through a series of prestigious accreditations. The hospital is proud to be the first private healthcare institution in Việt Nam to achieve international accreditation from ACHS International – one of the world’s most rigorous and prestigious healthcare accreditation systems, recognising its excellence in management, patient care, and operations in line with global standards.

Beyond treatment quality, it has also been recognised by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS) as a Global Accredited Training Centre, affirming its capability in delivering advanced medical training and developing a high-calibre healthcare workforce in line with international standards.

Hồng Ngọc General Hospital currently operates seven facilities, including two hospitals and five modern general clinics strategically located in central areas across Hà Nội, such as Yên Ninh, Châu Văn Liêm, Nguyễn Tuân, Keangnam, and Tây Hồ, providing patients with convenient access and flexible options for medical care.

In addition to medical expertise, the hospital invests in advanced equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment. Patients stay in a 5-star hotel-standard environment with premium amenities and personalised care services.

These prestigious national and international accreditations stand as a clear testament to Hồng Ngọc General Hospital’s unwavering commitment to excellence. With a solid reputation and international-standard services, it has become the top choice for international patients seeking medical examination and treatment in Việt Nam./.