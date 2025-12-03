Việt Nam remains loyal friend, comrade of Laos: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — To mark the 50th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975–2025), representatives of the Vietnamese embassies in China, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Germany paid visits to the Lao embassies in the respective host countries on December 1–2 to extend congratulations and reaffirm the special friendship between the two nations.

On December 1, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình and his spouse led a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy to visit the Lao Embassy, conveying congratulations to Lao Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune, his spouse, and all Lao diplomatic staff.

Bình emphasised that the establishment of Laos marked a major milestone that opened a new era for the Lao people. He hailed the significant achievements Laos has recorded over the past five decades and voiced confidence that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the country will continue to advance toward a future of peace, independence, stability and prosperity.

He stressed that the 50th National Day of Laos is not only a moment of pride for the Lao people but also a shared joy for Việt Nam.

Through countless hardships and struggles for independence and freedom, the two Parties, States and peoples have stood shoulder to shoulder, forging the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation that characterise the Việt Nam – Laos relations today.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s continued support for Laos in socio-economic development and conveyed thanks to Lao localities for assisting Vietnamese provinces to recover from recent natural disasters.

Lao Ambassador Somphone Sichaleune expressed heartfelt appreciation for Việt Nam’s sentiments, affirming that Laos’ achievements over the past 50 years bear the profound imprint of the solidarity, assistance and selfless support extended by Việt Nam.

He highlighted the state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who also attended the ceremony marking the country's 50th National Day and co-chaired the high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, describing the activities as vivid evidence of the special and enduring relationship between the two countries. He reiterated that Việt Nam remains a great friend and loyal comrade of Laos.

Also on December 1, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông led a delegation of Vietnamese agencies to visit and offer congratulations to the Lao Embassy.

Thông extended warm congratulations to Lao Ambassador Khamfeuang Phanthaxay, his spouse, and all embassy staff. He underlined that the foundation of Laos was a historic milestone that ushered in a new era for the development of the Lao people.

He recalled that throughout the struggle for independence and national development, the Parties, States and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos have always stood united, shared hardships, and fought for the ideals of freedom and independence, thereby cultivating their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

Ambassador Khamfeuang Phanthaxay appreciated Việt Nam's sentiments and stressed that Laos’ achievements over the past five decades are inseparable from Việt Nam’s wholehearted support.

On December 2, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ led a delegation to the Lao Embassy in Phnom Penh to offer congratulations.

Lao Ambassador Buakeo Phumvongsay expressed delight that General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the 50th National Day celebrations in Vientiane. He thanked the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their consistent support and warm sentiments toward Laos.

Phumvongsay recalled that Việt Nam and Laos are close neighbours whose Parties share common origins in the Indochinese Communist Party, founded and nurtured by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong. Throughout history, the two Parties have remained united, leading both peoples to overcome hardship, defeat common enemies, liberate their nations, and work together to build and develop their countries in the new era.

He expressed firm belief that the great friendship and cooperation between the two neighbours will continue to strengthen and reach new heights.

Meanwhile, Vũ praised the country’s achievements over the past 50 years and highlighted the strong progress across all areas of bilateral relations. He stressed that adding the element of “strategic cohesion” to bilateral relations—as recently agreed by leaders of both countries in Vientiane – will create new momentum for Việt Nam – Laos cooperation in the coming period.

He reaffirmed the Vietnamese Embassy’s commitment to working closely with the Lao Embassy in Cambodia to further deepen bilateral ties.

In Germany on December 2, Ambassador Nguyễn Đắc Thành led a Vietnamese Embassy delegation to visit the Lao Embassy in Berlin.

Thành conveyed warm congratulations to Ambassador Mayboua Xayavong, his spouse, and the Lao diplomatic staff, expressing admiration for Laos’ historic achievements over the past 50 years, particularly during the 40 years of implementing the renewal policy.

He emphasised that the recent high-level visits, including the state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the trip by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to co-chair the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee, reflect Việt Nam’s deep regard for its great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos. He also expressed gratitude to Laos for its support during Vietnam’s struggle for independence and in its national development.

Ambassador Xayavong thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for its congratulations and reaffirmed that Laos’ achievements are also shared successes of the Vietnamese people.

The Lao diplomat expressed confidence that the friendship between the two countries will continue to flourish, contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development. VNA/VNS