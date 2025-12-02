Việt Nam, Azerbaijan enhance judicial reform cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quang had talks with a delegation from the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan led by Chief Justice and Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council Inam Imdad Karimov in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Hailing the visit, which followed the establishment of the Vietnam – Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership in May 2025, Quang said the relationship upgrade provides a cornerstone for the two countries to foster bilateral cooperation, and that Karimov’s trip will promote collaboration between the two sides’ court systems.

He highlighted numerous cooperation opportunities in various fields, including economy, trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, for the countries.

He also informed the Azerbaijani delegation about some judicial reform results of the People’s Court system in Việt Nam, noting that aside from restructuring the court system towards a more streamlined, efficient, and effective apparatus, it has stepped up digital transformation and obtained many significant outcomes while paying more attention to improving the personnel quality.

Quang expressed his hope that the two sides will increase exchanges, along with the sharing of information and experience in judicial and legal reforms.

For his part, Karimov called on the two sides to boost bilateral cooperation, as well as coordination at international legal forums.

He also suggested them share experience in judicial reform and digital transformation, and promote exchanges between their courts at all levels. VNA/VNS