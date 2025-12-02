Việt Nam, Laos issue joint statement on occasion of Vietnamese Party chief's visit

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam and Laos issued a joint statement following the state visit to Laos by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm on December 1-2, during which he also attended a ceremony to celebrate the 50th National Day of Laos, and co-chaired a a high-level meeting between the CPV and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Vientiane.

During the trip, the Vietnamese Party chief held talks with General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane. He also attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park, paid visits to former senior Party and State leaders of Laos, delivered a policy speech at the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, and joined other activities.

They affirmed that sharing experiences and referencing each other’s groundbreaking policies in Party building and rectification, anti-corruption, economic development, fostering an independent and self-reliant economy, training high-quality human resources, improving organisational structures, and preparing for their respective National Party Congresses have played a crucial role in maintaining political stability, promoting socio-economic development, strengthening national defence and security, and expanding foreign relations.

The two sides expressed their belief that, under the wise leadership of the CPV and the LPRP, building on the causes of the previous generations and drawing on the glorious revolutionary traditions and the special solidarity between the two nations, the process of renewal, national construction and defence in each country will continue to achieve even greater successes.

The two sides highly valued the regular visits, meetings, and interactions between their senior leaders in recent times. They noted the effective operation of existing cooperation mechanisms, as well as the proactive establishment and refinement of special mechanisms and strategic policy consultation channels. The two sides coordinated their guidance on major issues concerning each country’s security, development, and integration, significantly contributing to improving the effectiveness of cooperation at all levels and across sectors.

Building on and upholding the special solidarity between the two countries, the two sides agreed to elevate the Vietnam–Laos relationship to a new level, defining it as “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion,” reflecting their shared vision, intertwined strategic interests, and a long-term companionship orientation for sustainable development, self-reliance, and prosperity for both nations.

They affirmed that the strategic cohesion will serve as a foundation to strongly promote cooperation in a deeper and more substantive manner, particularly in aligning visions and goals, development policies and strategies, infrastructure and development space, as well as education, training, and human resource development, thereby strengthening security and sustainable development of both countries.

The two sides agreed to attach special importance to and stay determined to preserve and promote the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, and to continue to be inherited and developed in accordance with the requirements, visions and strategic interests of the two countries in the new period.

The two sides reaffirmed their determination to raise strategic trust to a higher level, affirming the consistent policy of the two Parties and States to always stand side by side, support and help each other in the cause of renewal, construction, development and protection of the Fatherland. The Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam relationship has always been identified as a top priority in each country's foreign policy.

The two sides affirmed their determination to move towards new development milestones and successfully organise the National Congress of each Party.

The two sides simultaneously aim to build Việt Nam and Laos into increasingly prosperous, democratic, equitable and civilised countries; constantly enhance the position and role of each country in the region and on the international arena, and steadily advance towards socialism in accordance with the practical conditions of each country.

The two sides affirmed to jointly and effectively implement the relationship framework of great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion in the new era of development; agreed to continue enhancing the strategic cohesion in the political ties between the two Parties and two States, considering this a core pillar guiding the overall strategy for the Vietnam-Laos comprehensive cooperation relationship.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation and close coordination in Party building and political system building, while coordinating to implement groundbreaking initiatives in socio-economic development, macroeconomic stability and international integration. The two sides reached consensus on mindset and strategic actions to bring the Vietnam-Laos relationship closer together, develop comprehensively and sustainably in the new era.

The two sides affirmed the strategic importance of further strengthening cooperation in the fields of defence and security - one of the important pillars of the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.

They agreed to closely coordinate in ensuring political security and social order, firmly protecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; at the same time, building a strategic defence and security posture, supporting each other in preventing and combating traditional and non-traditional security risks.

The two sides agreed to substantially and effectively implement the Protocols, Agreements, Cooperation Plans and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security of Việt Nam and Laos; seriously implement the agreement on land border and border gate management regulations, and build a Việt Nam-Laos border of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

The two sides affirmed the consistent view that the security of one country is closely linked to the security of the other; resolutely not allowing hostile forces to take advantage of the territory of one country to sabotage the other or to incite and divide the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. They agreed to continue strengthening effective coordination in preventing and combating plots of "peaceful evolution" and "violent overthrow", while coordinating to fight and refute distorted and erroneous arguments aimed at dividing the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

The two sides affirmed the importance of enhancing consultation and mutual support in consolidating and building a solid national defence and security posture; agreed to promote cooperation in capacity building, training, education, and information sharing to effectively respond to traditional and non-traditional security challenges; closely coordinate in organising military exercises, responding to non-traditional security challenges, preventing terrorism, controlling immigration, preventing illegal migration and exploitation of natural resources; ensuring political security, social order and safety, security in border areas, and fighting against cross-border crimes, especially drug crimes and cyber crimes.

The two sides also welcomed the results of the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội, and affirmed that they will soon complete internal procedures to ratify the Convention, contributing to promoting the effective implementation of the Convention.

The two sides will continue to closely coordinate in the search, collection, and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese martyrs, volunteer soldiers and experts who died in the wartime in Laos; and coordinate in inspecting, renovating and embellishing monuments and works symbolising the solidarity, friendship and combat alliance between Việt Nam and Laos.

The two sides agreed to demonstrate high political determination in creating a strong and strategic breakthrough in economic, trade and investment cooperation, and infrastructure development, making this field a strategic pillar, commensurate with the level of the special relationship between the two countries.

Putting Port No. 3 of the Laos - Vietnam international port into use is not only a step forward in infrastructure but also a symbol of strategic connectivity in development space, contributing to realising the vision of "bringing Laos to the sea", connecting Vietnam - Laos - the region in a sustainable development corridor, the document said.

The two sides pledged to continue close cooperation to contribute to ensuring economic security and energy security of each country; agreed to promote the implementation of large-scale strategic projects in the fields of energy, mineral exploitation, and transport infrastructure connectivity.

The two sides affirmed their determination to create all favorable conditions and mobilise investment resources to soon realise key cooperation projects, including the Vientiane - Vũng Áng railway, power transmission line projects from Northern Laos to Vietnam, cooperation in coal and electricity trading; and mineral exploitation. The two sides continue to study and build strategic oil depots in the border area in Laos, considering this an important driving force and catalyst to promote and create breakthroughs in the cooperative relationship between the two countries in the coming time.

Việt Nam welcomes Laos' decision to proactively deploy the construction of the Hanoi - Vientiane expressway, the section from Vientiane to Thanh Thủy border gate.

The two sides agreed to make efforts to promote the growth of bilateral trade, striving to soon complete the target of US$5 billion two-way trade in the coming time. The two sides agreed to innovate and improve the quality and effectiveness of Việt Nam's aid to Laos.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith agreed to attach importance to and promote cooperation in training high-quality human resources, especially officials and managers for ministries, sectors and localities of Laos.

The two sides agreed to coordinate in organising many meaningful activities and events on the occasion of the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity Year 2027; and promote cooperation in the fields of information and communications.

The two sides agreed to promote people-to-people exchanges, regularly organise friendship exchange activities in border areas; cultural, artistic and sports exchanges to contribute to strengthening understanding, trust and solidarity between the people of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to enhance information exchange, timely consultation, close coordination, and effective mutual support at international and regional forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, the UN, Mekong Sub-region cooperation mechanisms, the World Trade Organisation, and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, enhancing the prestige and position of each country and consolidating the central role of the special Vietnam-Laos relationship in the region. The two sides also emphasised the importance of maintaining solidarity and the central role of ASEAN; agreed to strengthen cooperation to effectively implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and accompanying strategic plans, contributing to realising the goal of a self-reliant, dynamic, creative, united, people-centred ASEAN Community.

The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation and close coordination with Mekong sub-region countries, partners and relevant international organisations in managing and using water resources and other resources effectively, fairly and sustainably.

The two sides will closely coordinate within the framework of the 1995 Mekong Cooperation Agreement on sustainable development cooperation in the Mekong sub-region as well as within the framework of the Mekong Commission member countries and other relevant cooperation mechanisms, promote and strengthen the integration of sub-regional cooperation mechanisms and the process of building the ASEAN Community; encourage ASEAN countries and partners outside the region to actively participate in supporting and investing in the Mekong sub-region in important areas such as infrastructure connectivity, energy, innovative technology and human resource development.

The two sides reaffirmed ASEAN's principled stance on the East Sea issue as stated in the ASEAN Statements; stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability, ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, self-restraint, not taking actions that further complicate the situation and increase tensions, resolving disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), together with relevant parties promoting the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon reaching a substantive, effective and consistent Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

The two sides highly evaluated the historical significance and special importance of the visit of the Vietnamese Party chief, which took place in the context that the two Parties, States and people of the two nations are making efforts to implement strategic goals for national development, and actively prepare for the National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the National Assembly of each country in early 2026.

Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and senior Lao leaders attributed the great achievements made by the Lao Party, State and people in recent times to important contributions from the wholehearted, righteous, effective and timely assistance of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam.

General Secretary Tô Lâm stated that Việt Nam will never forget the valuable, wholehearted and righteous help and support of the Lao Party, State and people for their Vietnamese counterparts in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the national construction and defence cause at present.

Việt Nam consistently supports Laos' new and innovative development orientations and believes that, under the wise leadership of the LPRP, Laos will continue to maintain political stability, develop its economy and society sustainably, and continuously improve their people's lives, the Vietnamese Party leader said, stressing that the success of the 12th National Party Congress and the upcoming National Assembly election in Laos will create a favourable foundation for Laos to realise the goal of building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous country.

Both sides highly evaluated the results of the state visit to Laos by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, considering this an important milestone opening a new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Laos relations.

The joint statement affirmed that the visit contributed to consolidating and further cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries, bringing the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam relations to a new height with a deeper level of political trust, creating a groundbreaking momentum for substantive, sustainable, and long-term development cooperation, actively contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world. VNA/VNS

