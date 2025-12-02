Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Thailand over flood-caused losses

December 02, 2025 - 19:15
Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent messages of condolences to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and PM Anutin Charnvirakul.
A road is flooded following heavy rains in Songkhla province of Thailand. XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent messages of condolences to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and PM Anutin Charnvirakul following reports that the southern provinces of Thailand have recently experienced heavy rains and floods, causing great losses of life and property, and severely affecting people's lives.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also extended condolences to his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Vietnamese Party chief visits former top leaders of Laos

General Secretary Lâm informed the former Lao leaders that during this visit, the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral ties to the level of “Great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion,” reflecting a shared vision, strategic interests and long-term companionship between the two peoples.

