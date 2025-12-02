Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Thailand over flood-caused losses

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent messages of condolences to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and PM Anutin Charnvirakul following reports that the southern provinces of Thailand have recently experienced heavy rains and floods, causing great losses of life and property, and severely affecting people's lives.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also extended condolences to his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. VNA/VNS