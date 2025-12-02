Việt Nam, Laos agree to effectively implement defence cooperation plan for 2026

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang met with his Lao counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, in Vientiane on Tuesday, during which they agreed to carry out the signed defence cooperation plan for 2026.

Giang extended his congratulations on the occasion of the 50th National Day of Laos and expressed his joy in seeing that over the past 50 years, under the wise leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao military and people have united, overcome many difficulties and challenges, and achieved important accomplishments in the national construction and protection cause; and made significant contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He expressed his confidence that Laos will continue its renewal process and create a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous nation following the socialist path.

The Vietnamese minister also affirmed that the Party, State, Government, army and people of Việt Nam will always remember the support and assistance of the Party, State, Government, army and people of Laos in the past struggle for independence and national unification in the past, as well as in the current process of national construction and protection.

Khamliang shared his deep sympathy for the heavy losses of life and property caused by recent storms and floods in Việt Nam. He also congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable achievements in recent times, emphasising that Laos will forever remember the strong, genuine support and significant contributions Việt Nam has made to Laos during the fight for national liberation and reunification in the past, as well as in the ongoing efforts of renewal, construction, defence and development.

The Lao minister also expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for their support and collaboration with the Lao Ministry of National Defence in organising celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Laos’s National Day.

Based on the defence cooperation plan for 2026, the two ministers agreed to coordinate and direct relevant agencies and units to build detailed implementation plans, ensuring quality and effectiveness.

In the immediate future, the focus will be placed on preparing for the successful organisation of the National Party Congresses of both countries, consolidating and preserving revolutionary historical sites, strengthening trade connections, and expanding investment markets, especially in border areas. — VNA/VNS