Việt Nam, Laos bolster cooperation in communications on special ties

VIENTIANE — Việt Nam remains committed to promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation Trịnh Văn Quyết said, adding that the country will continue to direct its press and communications system to strengthen information work and raise public awareness, especially among younger generations, of the strategic value of this exemplary relationship.

At a meeting with Khamphan Pheuiyavong, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training on December 1, Quyết briefed his counterpart on Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic developments. He noted that communications and mass mobilisation efforts in Việt Nam had seen strong and positive changes, driven by digital transformation, innovation in communications methods and expanded dissemination of official information to cadres and citizens.

In the jubilant atmosphere of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Lao National Day, Quyết offered congratulations on the notable results achieved by the Lao Commission for Propaganda and Training in implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the ninth five-year socio-economic development plan.

He expressed confidence that the LPRP will successfully convene its 12th National Congress, creating fresh momentum for the country’s development.

For his part, Khamphan Pheuiyavong stressed that the visit contributed to strengthening the special ties between the two Parties, States and peoples, while opening up opportunities for deeper cooperation in the field of communications. He expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Vietnamese Party and State in helping Laos overcome difficulties in recent years.

He asked Việt Nam to continue sharing its experience in public communications on Party and State policies, adding that Laos hoped to receive further assistance in enhancing the capacity of its officials in managing public information, an essential factor for maintaining political and social stability and creating favourable conditions for national development.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen information exchange, particularly on theoretical and practical issues arising from each country’s renewal, development and international integration processes.

They agreed to identify key current topics of shared interest and, following the upcoming national congresses of both Parties, to draw up a new cooperation plan covering essential areas with clearly defined priorities to strengthen coordination.

In recent years, the two sides have jointly implemented a number of high-profile communications activities marking major anniversaries of both countries, helping to widely promote the tradition of Việt Nam–Laos special solidarity across the media, including on digital platforms, thereby fostering greater mutual understanding between their peoples. VNA/VNS Photo