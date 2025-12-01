Party leader meets with Vietnamese community in Laos

VIENTIANE — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Vientiane on Monday evening as part of the leader's ongoing state visit to the neighbouring country.

Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm briefed the Party General Secretary on bilateral cooperation, and the situation of the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese enterprises in Laos, noting that the embassy has worked effectively as a bridge between domestic agencies and Lao partners, contributing to the steady consolidation of the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship across all fields.

The Vietnamese community in Laos has upheld patriotism, solidarity, and mutual support, complied with local laws, and maintained good relations with the Lao authorities and people. Community schools from kindergartens to high schools have been supported, with efforts made to preserve the Vietnamese language and culture. The embassy has also promoted business connections, supported economic cooperation, and contributed to job creation, social welfare, and local development, he said.

Party General Secretary Lâm stated that his state visit coincided with the 50th National Day of Laos – a significant milestone in the country’s development.

He said that during the visit, the leaders of both countries had held extensive and constructive talks and agreed to elevate Việt Nam–Laos relations to a new level “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion”, reflecting a shared vision, intertwined strategic interests, and a long-term commitment to accompanying each other for the sustainable, resilient, and prosperous development of both nations.

Updating attendees on the situation at home, the Party General Secretary said that despite global uncertainties and disasters over the past year, Việt Nam has maintained stability and development thanks to the unity and efforts of the entire political system and people.

He expressed delight that the Vietnamese community in Laos remains united, supportive of one another, preserves national cultural identity, abides by local law, and integrates well into local society. He emphasised that young Vietnamese in Laos continue to learn the Vietnamese language and explore national history and culture, demonstrating the community’s strong bond with the homeland.

He affirmed that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and that the Party and the State will continue improving policies to support investment, study, research, start-ups, Vietnamese-language teaching, knowledge transfer, and cultural and people-to-people exchange activities.

The leader expressed confidence that the Vietnamese community in Laos will continue to grow, remain stable, and deepen its role as a bridge for the special Việt Nam–Laos friendship.

He requested the embassy and Vietnamese representative agencies in Laos to continue promoting their role in deepening ties with Laos, supporting businesses, strengthening economic and investment cooperation, and assisting Vietnamese and Lao enterprises in seeking opportunities in the respective countries. He called for further efforts to support the Vietnamese community through citizen protection, social support, and Vietnamese-language education for younger generations. — VNA/VNS