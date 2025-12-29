Indices recover on large-cap stocks

HÀ NỘI — Indices closed higher on Monday, rebounding from last week's correction, driven by substantial capital inflows into large-cap stocks, particularly those linked to Vin stocks, banking and energy sectors.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 25.04 points, a gain of 1.45 per cent, reaching 1,754.84 points.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outnumbering decliners by 189 to 126.

As the final trading sessions of 2025 approached, market sentiment remained cautious, affecting the flow of capital across the board. Liquidity on the southern bourse was nearly VNĐ22.2 trillion (US$843.4 million), down more than 32.1 per cent from the previous session.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) also posted gains, increasing by 0.69 points, or 0.28 per cent, to finish at 251.22 points.

Notably, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks in terms of market capitalisation, surged by 24.69 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 1,990.66 points. The index approached the psychological barrier of 2,000 points.

The VN-Index's upward momentum was largely driven by large-cap stocks. VHM (Vinhomes) led the charge with a maximum increase of 7 per cent, significantly contributing to the overall market recovery.

Other notable performers included Vingroup (VIC), rising by 3.03 per cent, Vincom Retail (VRE), gaining 3.75 per cent, and Vinpearl (VPL), climbing by 0.74 per cent.

The strong rebound from these key stocks played a crucial role in propelling the VN-Index back above the 1,750-point mark following the deeper correction.

Other stocks such as PV Gas (GAS), which surged by 6.52 per cent, Gelex Electricity (GEE) by 6.85 per cent, Sacombank (STB) by 4.17 per cent and FPT Corporation (FPT) by 1.95 per cent, all contributed positively to the market's performance.

Energy emerged as a standout sector, with multiple stocks achieving substantial gains. Apart from GAS, PetroVietnam Technical Services (PVS) increased by 4.15 per cent, PV Drilling (PVD) by 4.2 per cent and Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) by 2.77 per cent.

Conversely, Hoa Phat Group (HPG) exerted the most significant downward pressure on the VN-Index, registering a loss of 0.74 per cent. However, its impact was relatively limited compared with the upward pull from advancing stocks.

Meanwhile, foreign investors were net sellers on the two main exchanges, offloading nearly VNĐ123.1 billion on HoSE and VNĐ3.23 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS