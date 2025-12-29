Việt Nam establishes National Multi-Project Wafer Coordination Centre

HÀ NỘI — The Minister of Science and Technology has signed a decision officially defining the functions, tasks and organisational structure of the Vietnam National Multi-Project Wafer Coordination Centre.

It is a public service unit under the Authority of Information Technology Industry. Acting as a strategic hub, the centre will coordinate among research institutions, chip design enterprises and fabrication, packaging and testing facilities, both domestically and internationally.

The establishment of the centre addresses one of the biggest challenges currently facing chip design entities, which is the need for comprehensive support throughout the pilot production chain.

The centre will provide design tools, software libraries and in-depth technical support, helping transform ideas on paper into tangible products more quickly.

Beyond its management role, the centre will focus on delivering essential public services. These include granting access to specialised electronic design automation software, sharing intellectual property libraries, and conducting technical design verification, as well as measuring and evaluating chip performance and quality after pilot production.

Workforce training will be a core mission, with the centre organising intensive hands-on courses and supporting universities in chip design activities to help build a highly experienced engineering workforce for this key industry.

In addition, start-ups will receive support in product commercialisation and connections with national investment funds.

Notably, the centre has been tasked with developing the semiconductor ecosystem through enhanced international cooperation. This includes building collaborative networks with countries that have advanced semiconductor industries, promoting data sharing and encouraging the development of an open-technology chip design community.

The establishment of the centre not only strengthens Việt Nam’s technological self-reliance but also reinforces its position as a promising destination in the global semiconductor value chain.

With a long-term operational roadmap and systematic investment, the centre is expected to serve as a launch pad for Vietnamese intellectual property to reach global markets. — VNS