Taste of UK week promotes British foods in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — With strong economic growth, a young population and rising demand for safe, transparent imported products, Việt Nam is emerging as an attractive destination for UK food brands seeking sustainable expansion.

The “Taste of the UK” food week, held for the first time in HCM City from February 26 to March 11, aims to promote British food products and strengthen their presence in Việt Nam, while offering local consumers a chance to experience the diversity of UK cuisine.

A wide range of products – including dairy, cheese, beverages, jams, cereals, biscuits and snacks from reputable British brands – are being introduced through the MM Mega Market Vietnam retail system. The event brings Vietnamese consumers closer to food products from one of the world’s most advanced food industries, known for strict quality and safety standards.

According to UK Consul General in HCM City Alexandra Smith, who also serves as UK Trade Director for Việt Nam, trade relations between the two countries have continued to expand across many sectors, including education, services and food.

Food products, she said, are among the UK’s strengths, with high-quality items that have gained global recognition. She expressed hope the event would offer Vietnamese consumers the best culinary experiences while helping strengthen bilateral trade cooperation, particularly in the food sector.

Nguyễn Đức Toàn, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said Vietnamese consumers are paying increasing attention to products with clear origins, high standards and good nutritional value. In response, the retailer has expanded partnerships with reputable global brands to meet changing consumer demand and strengthen international trade ties.

MM Mega Market Vietnam currently distributes about 131 UK-origin products, which are popular among consumers. These products are supplied not only to individual customers but also to restaurants and hotels.

Through cooperation with UK partners, the company aims to bring British food and beverage products closer to both individual and professional customers, particularly in the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and catering) segment. — VNA/VNS