Sun Group selected as investor for Phan Thiết Airport civil aviation project

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Lâm Đồng Province has approved Sun Phan Thiết Airport Liability Limited Company under Sun Group as the investor for the civil aviation component of the Phan Thiết Airport project.

The Phan Thiết Airport project in Mũi Né Ward has an estimated investment of VNĐ3.8 trillion (US$145 million) and an operating term of 50 years.

It is expected to meet the rapidly increasing demand for air transportation, contribute to socio-economic development and ensure mobility for defence and search and rescue operations, while safeguarding national security in Lâm Đồng Province and the wider south-central region.

The project will serve 4E-class civil aircraft, with an expected capacity of two million passengers per year by 2030.

Both domestic and international flights will operate out of the airport, serving the travel needs of residents, tourists and investors from within the country and abroad. It will also support humanitarian relief flights and social welfare missions.

Covering 74.6 hectares, plans for the project include aircraft aprons, taxiways, air navigation facilities and an air traffic control tower. The passenger terminal will have a floor area of about 18,000 square metres and is designed to handle all two million passengers per year.

The project is expected to be completed and operational 24 months after the investment policy approval decision is issued.

Construction of Phan Thiết Airport began in 2015. The military component, invested in by the Ministry of National Defence, has already been completed and put into operation. — VNS