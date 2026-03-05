Emirates to resume Hà Nội – Dubai service on March 6

HÀ NỘI — Emirates will resume normal operations on its Hà Nội – Dubai route on March 6, with Flight EK395 scheduled to depart at 00:25.

According to a notice from Hà Nội's Nội Bài International Airport, Flight EK394 from Dubai to the Vietnamese capital landed at midday on March 4, carrying 427 passengers.

As of March 5, Turkish Airlines has likewise resumed normal operations for passenger and cargo flights to Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways continue to cancel flights from Hà Nội to Doha and Abu Dhabi.

From February 28 to March 4, Nội Bài International Airport recorded 22 flight cancellations, disrupting the travel plans of around 4,600 passengers. — VNS