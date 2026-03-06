MICE platform strengthens Việt Nam’s trade resilience

HCM CITY — As global supply chains undergo significant restructuring, World Trade Center Bình Dương New City (WTC BDNC) is redefining the role of the business events sector.

By turning exhibitions into high-yield trade platforms focused on real business outcomes, WTC BDNC is positioning Việt Nam’s supporting industries as a vital anchor for global manufacturing.

According to Global Growth Insights, by 2033 the region is projected to command 44 per cent of a global MICE industry valued at US$590.67 billion. However, the value is no longer just in attendance, but in the ability of these venues to serve as infrastructure for industrial survival amid global trade headwinds.

Located in Việt Nam’s key southern economic region, WTC BDNC serves as more than a venue. It is an industrial park-based platform providing tenants with the connectivity needed to thrive despite market uncertainty.

“In the current economic climate, the focus should be on results,” said Huỳnh Đình Thái Linh, CEO of WTC BDNC. “Our MICE events are designed to help suppliers and buyers move quickly from introductions to the signed agreements that support long-term industrial growth.”

The region’s rising profile is further bolstered by HCM City’s five-year streak as the Best MICE Destination in Asia. This momentum is now reinforced by the city’s newly issued Resolution 62/2025/NQ-HĐND, a landmark public policy providing specialised budget support and service standards for large international MICE groups through 2030.

In recent years, WTC BDNC has delivered more than 400 events, including exhibitions, conferences, training courses and structured business matching programmes, connecting over 125,000 businesses across high-tech manufacturing, semiconductor and industrial sectors.

Through partnerships with multinational corporations from over 50 countries and territories, WTC BDNC has also supported FDI enterprises via inbound and outbound trade missions, accelerating market access and cross-border collaboration.

“The global WTCA network provides a strategic platform for WTC BDNC to promote the region's MICE sector to an international audience,” said Scott Wang, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Vice President, Asia Pacific. “Connecting local enterprises to global markets in this way ensures that MICE activities drive lasting economic value for HCM City.”

WTC BDNC continues to expand its MICE offerings in alignment with regional development priorities and the global WTCA network.

Looking ahead to the next few months and into 2027, WTC BDNC will further strengthen its role as an industrial MICE anchor by advancing logistics connectivity, reinforcing high-tech MICE leadership and expanding the IFC ecosystem to enhance regional and international links across the science and technology innovation network.

Key priorities include smart venue upgrades, data-driven business matching and Green MICE standards, positioning WTC BDNC as a resilient trade-enabling platform aligned with regional development goals and the global World Trade Centers Association network. — VNS