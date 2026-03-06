Canadian Wood strengthens collaboration, industry capability in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Canadian Wood Vietnam, part of Forestry Innovation Investment (FII) - a provincial agency of the Government of British Columbia (B.C.), Canada, has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the Vietnamese wood industry by maintaining a consistent presence across key industry platforms.

Canadian Wood Vietnam is dedicated to enhancing networking activities, sharing information, and fostering professional exchanges within Việt Nam’s wood and furniture industry. In addition to promoting trade, Canadian Wood Vietnam works closely with manufacturers in Việt Nam by offering technical support, training programmes, and facilitating market development initiatives that link businesses with reputable Canadian softwood suppliers and provide valuable insights into softwood species from British Columbia (B.C.), Canada.

These ongoing efforts aim to assist Vietnamese manufacturers in strengthening their product development capabilities, refining design applications, and enhancing value creation. By doing so, they can better meet market demands and position themselves competitively within the global furniture supply chain.

Currently, five Canadian softwood species are commonly selected and highly regarded by manufacturers in Viet Nam for their distinct attributes. Western Hemlock is valued for versatility, Douglas-Fir for strength, Western Red Cedar for natural resistance to decay and termites, Yellow Cedar for durability, and Spruce-Pine-Fir for dimensional stability.

In 2026, Canadian Wood Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to the industry by participating in the HCM City Export Furniture Fair (HawaExpo 2026) and the Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO 2026) – two of Việt Nam’s premier international furniture exhibitions.

These events served as a platform to showcase the outcomes of its collaborations with Vietnamese manufacturers, foster industry connections, promote knowledge exchange, and create new opportunities across the sector.

During HAWA EXPO 2026 from March 4-7, 2026, and VIFA EXPO 2026 from March 8-11, 2026, Canadian Wood Vietnam is presenting a dedicated showcase featuring furniture products developed by Vietnamese manufacturers using Canadian softwood species. The exhibit highlighted the versatility of Canadian wood products in furniture design and production, showcasing their suitability for various aesthetic and technical requirements.

Vince Tran, country director of Canadian Wood Vietnam, shared: “By working directly with manufacturers in real production environments, we help translate material knowledge into practical applications. This hands-on collaboration enables businesses to develop products that respond more effectively to evolving market demands while optimising costs.”

Through its showcase activities at these prominent trade exhibitions, Canadian Wood Vietnam plays a crucial role in supporting manufacturers to develop finished products from Canadian wood species and promoting these products directly to international buyers. This initiative not only enhances opportunities for product commercialisation but also boosts the competitiveness and expands the export market for Vietnamese manufacturers.

Representing different segments of the furniture industry, these manufacturers bring strengths in design, manufacturing, and export-oriented production. Through structured material trials, technical & design guidance, and ongoing collaboration with Canadian Wood’s experts, participating manufacturers have been able to apply Canadian softwood species more effectively in new product development. — VNS