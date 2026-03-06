Đồng Tháp steps up border trade to boost Việt Nam–Cambodia commerce

ĐỒNG THÁP — Đồng Tháp Province is accelerating border trade development along its more than 50-kilometre frontier with Cambodia’s Prey Veng Province, positioning the sector as a key growth driver in bilateral commerce.

With seven border gates, including two international crossings, the province is seeking to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade flows and contribute to the national target of raising Việt Nam–Cambodia trade turnover to US$20 billion by 2030.

A major milestone was recorded in 2025 when Đồng Tháp authorities and the administration of Prey Veng jointly announced the opening of the paired international land and waterway border gates of Thường Phước (Đồng Tháp) and Kaoh Roka (Prey Veng).

The event marked not only a significant step forward in local-level cooperation but also created fresh momentum for cross-border trade, socio-economic development in frontier areas and the consolidation of friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

From Thường Phước International Border Gate, the road distance to Phnom Penh is around 100 kilometres, making it one of the fastest routes linking Đồng Tháp to Cambodia’s political and economic centre and, from there, to other major cities and regional markets, including Thailand.

According to Đặng Hoàng Nam, deputy head of Customs at Thường Phước International Border Gate, more than 160 enterprises carried out import-export procedures at the gate last year, an increase of 46 companies compared to the previous year.

The total number of customs declarations exceeded 27,800, up by over 16,900 year-on-year, while total import-export turnover surpassed $1 billion, rising by $531 million against the figure of a year earlier.

These robust figures reflect improving trade facilitation and stronger coordination between the two provinces.

Leaders of Đồng Tháp and Prey Veng have signed a memorandum of understanding to create more favourable conditions for cross-border cargo transport, agreeing on practical measures to enhance border trade and streamline procedures.

In parallel, Customs Sub-department Region XX, which oversees customs operations in An Giang and Đồng Tháp provinces, signed a cooperation agreement with the Customs and Excise Department of Prey Veng.

The agreement focuses on information exchange, coordinated supervision and enhanced trade facilitation, helping ensure that import-export activities at border gates are conducted smoothly and in compliance with regulations.

The Đồng Tháp People’s Committee said the province aims to strongly develop its border economy to enhance competitiveness and improve living standards for residents in frontier communes.

A key task is to develop the Thường Phước and Dinh Bà international border gates into dynamic, integrated economic zones combining industry, trade, services, tourism and urban development.

These zones are expected to serve as important gateways connecting countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion, forming vital links in cross-border supply chains from production to logistics.

The province expects that boosting border trade and exports to Cambodia will contribute to the national target of raising Việt Nam–Cambodia bilateral trade turnover to $20 billion by 2030.

By next year, Đồng Tháp targets annual growth of 10–15 per cent in import-export turnover with the Cambodian market, aiming to reach $250 million, with exports accounting for at least 50 per cent.

By 2030, turnover is projected to reach $300 million, while the value of border trade through local gates is expected to grow by 10 per cent annually, alongside the basic completion of technical infrastructure at border economic zones.

To achieve these targets, the province is stepping up the dissemination of policies on border trade, preferential tariffs and procedures required to benefit from special tax incentives when trading with Cambodia, particularly for key commodities.

Administrative reforms are being strengthened to ensure transparency, efficiency and a favourable legal environment for businesses engaged in cross-border commerce.

Major export items through Đồng Tháp’s border gates include fertiliser, animal feed and seafood, while imports primarily consist of natural yellow sand, rice, mangoes, refined sugar and iron ore.

Enterprises operating at Dinh Bà International Border Gate have commended border authorities for providing timely guidance on customs procedures and facilitating clearance in line with regulations.

At the same time, the province is boosting trade promotion activities and business matching, while upgrading both physical infrastructure – such as transport links, warehouses, cargo yards and logistics facilities – and “soft” infrastructure, including integrated control systems and one-stop customs clearance mechanisms.

Businesses are also encouraged to shift from informal to official export channels and to build brand recognition in the Cambodian market.

Companies are advised to leverage cross-border e-commerce platforms and tailor products to local preferences, such as using Khmer-language packaging, complying with Halal standards and designing smaller-sized packages suited to consumers in rural and remote areas.

With strengthened cooperation between Đồng Tháp and Prey Veng, continued administrative reform and improved infrastructure, border trade is emerging as a new growth engine, contributing to a peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial frontier between Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNS