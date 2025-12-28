Politics & Law
Home Economy

RKTech makes strategic investment in Entropy, marking Rikkeisoft’s first M&A deal

December 28, 2025 - 17:02
The deal marks Rikkeisoft’s first acquisition since the company received strategic investment from Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, and represents a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.

 

RKTech announced a strategic investment in Entropy in the US. — Photo courtesy of the firm

DALLAS — RKTech, the US subsidiary of Rikkeisoft, has announced a strategic investment in Entropy, a fast-growing US-based IT services company with operations across Latin America and Europe.

The deal marks Rikkeisoft’s first acquisition since the company received strategic investment from Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, and represents a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Entropy currently operates a talent network spanning seven countries, including major technology hubs in Latin America and Europe. Through the investment, RKTech aims to strengthen its global delivery capabilities while expanding service coverage for clients in North America and Europe.

Latin America has been identified as a priority growth market for Rikkeisoft as it seeks to scale internationally. By establishing a stronger presence in the region, the company expects to enhance its ability to deliver products and services that meet international standards, improve responsiveness to global clients and reinforce its position on the global technology map.

The partnership also advances RKTech’s Best Shore Initiative, a flexible delivery model designed to connect global talent pools and optimise deployment based on client needs, time zones and cost efficiency.

According to RKTech CEO Bùi Hoàng Tùng, the expansion into Latin America is a strategic step towards completing the company’s global operating model.

“Expanding into Latin America allows RKTech to further refine our global delivery framework. By combining engineering teams in Latin America with our Centres of Excellence in Asia, we can optimise time-zone coverage, improve scalability and enhance service efficiency for customers worldwide,” Tùng said.

Entropy’s leadership said the partnership would allow the company to broaden its delivery footprint while maintaining a strong focus on quality and client fit.

“Entropy has always focused not just on providing skilled engineers, but on providing the right engineers for each client’s specific needs,” said Gerardo Rosciano, co-founder of Entropy. 

“By partnering with RKTech, we can support clients across more time zones, offer greater flexibility in pricing and skill sets and scale our global delivery model while preserving quality.”

Rikkeisoft expects the collaboration to further strengthen its end-to-end global delivery capabilities, enabling RKTech to better support client growth in the US and other international markets. The company said the investment aligns with its long-term vision of building a resilient, globally integrated technology services platform.

Industry observers note that the transaction reflects a growing trend among Asian technology firms seeking to expand through strategic investments in nearshore and offshore delivery markets, particularly in Latin America, where demand for high-quality engineering talent continues to rise.

RKTech is Rikkeisoft’s legal entity in the US, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a global network of Centres of Excellence and delivery teams across Việt Nam, Japan, Argentina and India, RKTech serves as the main deployment hub for Rikkeisoft’s technology solutions in the US market.

Entropy is a Miami-based IT services company delivering high-quality engineering solutions through top-tier talent in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Italy and Portugal. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam pilots agriculture traceability system

The system is a digital platform designed to record, manage, and retrieve origin information for agricultural, forestry and fishery products throughout the entire chain, from production and processing to transportation and market circulation.
Economy

HCM City seeks new growth drivers as megacity takes shape

As traditional growth engines show signs of reaching their limits, HCM City is recalibrating its long-term development strategy in search of new drivers capable of sustaining momentum and reinforcing its role as the economic nucleus of the southern region.
Economy

Greening the chemical and fertiliser industry

Greening chemical and fertiliser production requires the use of renewable materials, energy efficiency and emissions reduction to protect the environment, as well as the application of modern technologies.
Economy

Ministry of Industry and Trade reviews fuel supply plan with Petrolimex

As one of the sector’s largest enterprises, Petrolimex was assigned a higher quota than other companies, with a total allocation of 11.939 million cubic metres/tonnes. After adjustments, the group is expected to supply about 11.2 million tonnes in 2025, equivalent to 105 per cent of its assigned minimum quota.

