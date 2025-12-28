RKTech makes strategic investment in Entropy, marking Rikkeisoft’s first M&A deal

DALLAS — RKTech, the US subsidiary of Rikkeisoft, has announced a strategic investment in Entropy, a fast-growing US-based IT services company with operations across Latin America and Europe.

The deal marks Rikkeisoft’s first acquisition since the company received strategic investment from Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, and represents a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Entropy currently operates a talent network spanning seven countries, including major technology hubs in Latin America and Europe. Through the investment, RKTech aims to strengthen its global delivery capabilities while expanding service coverage for clients in North America and Europe.

Latin America has been identified as a priority growth market for Rikkeisoft as it seeks to scale internationally. By establishing a stronger presence in the region, the company expects to enhance its ability to deliver products and services that meet international standards, improve responsiveness to global clients and reinforce its position on the global technology map.

The partnership also advances RKTech’s Best Shore Initiative, a flexible delivery model designed to connect global talent pools and optimise deployment based on client needs, time zones and cost efficiency.

According to RKTech CEO Bùi Hoàng Tùng, the expansion into Latin America is a strategic step towards completing the company’s global operating model.

“Expanding into Latin America allows RKTech to further refine our global delivery framework. By combining engineering teams in Latin America with our Centres of Excellence in Asia, we can optimise time-zone coverage, improve scalability and enhance service efficiency for customers worldwide,” Tùng said.

Entropy’s leadership said the partnership would allow the company to broaden its delivery footprint while maintaining a strong focus on quality and client fit.

“Entropy has always focused not just on providing skilled engineers, but on providing the right engineers for each client’s specific needs,” said Gerardo Rosciano, co-founder of Entropy.

“By partnering with RKTech, we can support clients across more time zones, offer greater flexibility in pricing and skill sets and scale our global delivery model while preserving quality.”

Rikkeisoft expects the collaboration to further strengthen its end-to-end global delivery capabilities, enabling RKTech to better support client growth in the US and other international markets. The company said the investment aligns with its long-term vision of building a resilient, globally integrated technology services platform.

Industry observers note that the transaction reflects a growing trend among Asian technology firms seeking to expand through strategic investments in nearshore and offshore delivery markets, particularly in Latin America, where demand for high-quality engineering talent continues to rise.

RKTech is Rikkeisoft’s legal entity in the US, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a global network of Centres of Excellence and delivery teams across Việt Nam, Japan, Argentina and India, RKTech serves as the main deployment hub for Rikkeisoft’s technology solutions in the US market.

Entropy is a Miami-based IT services company delivering high-quality engineering solutions through top-tier talent in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Italy and Portugal. — VNS