Home Economy

Điện Biên Province calls for investment in $896 million resort project

December 28, 2025 - 17:01
The province identifies this as a key project for the 2025-2030 period, with strategic significance in expanding urban space to create momentum to attract investment, develop tourism and services, and promote the sustainable socio-economic growth of the locality.

 

A view of Điện Biên Phủ, the capital of Điện Biên Province. A new project will set aside over 24 hectares for social infrastructure, nearly 87 hectares for a golf course and nearly 33 hectares for transportation. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Điện Biên is calling for investors to develop a VNĐ23.6 trillion (US$896 million) resort, tourism and sport complex project.

According to the province’s Department of Planning and Investment, it will be a key project for the 2025-30 period, with strategic significance in expanding urban space to the north to help attract investment, develop tourism and services, and promote the sustainable socio-economic growth of the locality.

Under the project plans, developers will create a modern urban area associated with high-end resort tourism and sports that will cover more than 228 hectares in the province’s Điện Biên Phủ Ward, with a projected population of approximately 12,000 people.

The project will set aside more than 15 hectares for townhouses, more than 18 hectares for villas, nearly 10 hectares for social housing, over 24 hectares for social infrastructure, nearly 87 hectares for a golf course, nearly 33 hectares for transportation, and nearly 18 hectares for public green space, along with other types of land serving technical infrastructure and urban services.

In Phase 1 from Q4 2026 to Q4 2028, technical infrastructure will be built on an area of ​​approximately 101.7 hectares. 

Key components will also be constructed, including a sports service area, an 18-hole golf course, a golf practice range, parking lots, high-rise commercial and service buildings, and an internal transportation system.

In Phase 2 from Q4 2028 to Q4 2030, the project will continue investment on an area of ​​approximately 126.8 hectares, completing all components according to the approved plan. — BIZHUB/VNS

Điện Biên Province northern mountainous locality

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam pilots agriculture traceability system

The system is a digital platform designed to record, manage, and retrieve origin information for agricultural, forestry and fishery products throughout the entire chain, from production and processing to transportation and market circulation.
Economy

HCM City seeks new growth drivers as megacity takes shape

As traditional growth engines show signs of reaching their limits, HCM City is recalibrating its long-term development strategy in search of new drivers capable of sustaining momentum and reinforcing its role as the economic nucleus of the southern region.
Economy

Greening the chemical and fertiliser industry

Greening chemical and fertiliser production requires the use of renewable materials, energy efficiency and emissions reduction to protect the environment, as well as the application of modern technologies.
Economy

Ministry of Industry and Trade reviews fuel supply plan with Petrolimex

As one of the sector’s largest enterprises, Petrolimex was assigned a higher quota than other companies, with a total allocation of 11.939 million cubic metres/tonnes. After adjustments, the group is expected to supply about 11.2 million tonnes in 2025, equivalent to 105 per cent of its assigned minimum quota.

