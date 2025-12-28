Điện Biên Province calls for investment in $896 million resort project

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Điện Biên is calling for investors to develop a VNĐ23.6 trillion (US$896 million) resort, tourism and sport complex project.

According to the province’s Department of Planning and Investment, it will be a key project for the 2025-30 period, with strategic significance in expanding urban space to the north to help attract investment, develop tourism and services, and promote the sustainable socio-economic growth of the locality.

Under the project plans, developers will create a modern urban area associated with high-end resort tourism and sports that will cover more than 228 hectares in the province’s Điện Biên Phủ Ward, with a projected population of approximately 12,000 people.

The project will set aside more than 15 hectares for townhouses, more than 18 hectares for villas, nearly 10 hectares for social housing, over 24 hectares for social infrastructure, nearly 87 hectares for a golf course, nearly 33 hectares for transportation, and nearly 18 hectares for public green space, along with other types of land serving technical infrastructure and urban services.

In Phase 1 from Q4 2026 to Q4 2028, technical infrastructure will be built on an area of ​​approximately 101.7 hectares.

Key components will also be constructed, including a sports service area, an 18-hole golf course, a golf practice range, parking lots, high-rise commercial and service buildings, and an internal transportation system.

In Phase 2 from Q4 2028 to Q4 2030, the project will continue investment on an area of ​​approximately 126.8 hectares, completing all components according to the approved plan. — BIZHUB/VNS