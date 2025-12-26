Việt Nam pilots agriculture traceability system

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Friday held a ceremony to launch the Việt Nam's Agriculture Traceability System, marking an important step in promoting agricultural digital transformation, improving information transparency, and enhancing the value of Vietnamese agricultural products in both domestic and international markets.

The system is a digital platform designed to record, manage, and retrieve origin information for agricultural, forestry and fishery products throughout the entire chain, from production and processing to transportation and market circulation.

Through the system, consumers can easily verify product information in a transparent manner, while state management agencies are provided with a basis for monitoring, statistics and trace-back when necessary. This contributes to improved regulatory effectiveness, food safety assurance, and stronger credibility for Vietnamese agricultural products.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng stressed that amidst increasingly intense competition, the value of agricultural products lies not only in output volume but also in quality, transparency, and traceability.

The launch is therefore a necessary step to help enterprises, cooperatives, and farmers access digital technology more conveniently and at lower cost, thereby improving market connectivity, expanding exports, and meeting the increasingly strict requirements of high-end markets.

According to Minister Thắng, the system consists of three main components: a traceability interface for consumers, farmers, and enterprises involved in production and supply; a system for solution providers to update agricultural origin data; and a platform for state management agencies to supervise and trace products.

Traceability is not merely a technological solution but also a modern management tool that helps prevent trade fraud, counterfeit and substandard goods, while promoting sustainable and responsible agricultural production and increasing product value. Its establishment and operation also contribute to gradually building a data-driven agricultural production culture based on innovation and standardisation, in line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In the overall picture of agricultural exports in 2025, fruits and vegetables continued to be a standout growth segment, reflecting strong production potential, improving market adaptability and significant room for export expansion.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, export turnover for the sector in 2025 is estimated at about US$ 8.59 billion, up nearly 20 per cent compared with 2024. However, alongside opportunities, the sector is also facing new technical barriers, particularly stricter requirements on production unit codes, traceability, residue control, and food safety.

According to the organising committee, the durian traceability pilot will be implemented in an integrated manner, including management and operation of the data transmission hub and query portal; establishment of technical support focal points and a hotline; and coordination with relevant units of the Ministry of Public Security to integrate and embed data into electronic authentication labels using technologies such as QR codes, NFC and RFID. This aims to ensure consistency and accuracy between label information and traceability data.

The pilot, which will run from January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, aims to build a traceability database through the connection and integration of sector-specific data, with participating enterprises’ data digitally signed in accordance with regulations. In the initial stage, five enterprises across the production and supply chain will be mobilised to participate in testing, along with the issuance and attachment of electronic authentication labels to eligible durian consignments. — VNS