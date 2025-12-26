HCM City posts 24% rise in registered FDI in 2025

HCM CITY — As of December 31, HCM City is expected to continue leading the nation in valid FDI capital and project numbers, with total registered capital standing at US$141.9 billion across 20,310 projects. The information was shared at a press conference on the city’s socio-economic situation held on yesterday.

Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025 is estimated at nearly $8.37 billion, up 24.2 per cent from 2024, reflecting the continued appeal of the southern metropolis to foreign investors.

The city granted investment certificates to 1,865 new FDI projects with a combined registered capital of more than $1.6 billion, while 432 existing projects added their capital by $2.9 billion. In addition, foreign investors completed 2,700 transactions to contribute capital, purchase shares or acquire stakes in domestic enterprises, with a total registered value of $3.7 billion.

By sector, manufacturing and processing continues to account for the largest share of registered FDI, with 5,829 projects and total capital exceeding $75.4 billion, or 53.3 per cent of the total. Real estate ranks second with $28.5 billion (20.2 per cent), followed by wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair with $7.5 billion (5.3 per cent). Other investments were channelled into education and training, professional and scientific services, construction, and information and communications.

The Department of Finance reported that investors from 89 countries and territories invested in the city this year. Singapore topped the list with $2.1 billion, accounting for 25 per cent of total registered capital, followed by the Republic of Korea with $635.2 million (8 per cent) and Hong Kong (China) with $482.2 million (6 per cent). Other significant sources included China, Japan, the British Virgin Islands, Thailand and the US.

The city aims to prioritise FDI into high value-added sectors, green energy and high technology. To this end, it plans to upgrade and modernise investment, trade and tourism promotion activities; strengthen economic diplomacy; and directly engage leading multinational corporations and strategic partners in key projects, including plans to develop the city into a national services hub and an international financial centre.

At the same time, the city will continue to address investment barriers, improve planning and infrastructure, simplify administrative procedures, develop high-quality human resources and strengthen dialogue with investors. — VNS