Japanese version book of scholar Phan Châu Trinh to be introduced

ĐÀ NẴNG – A book on Vietnamese scholar and reformer Phan Châu Trinh (1872-1926), (Phan Châu Trinh through latest document, or New Archives of Vietnamese reformer Phan Châu Trinh) by Lê Thị Kinh, a granddaughter of Phan Châu Trinh, has been translated into Japanese, and the book will be published on the 100th anniversary of his death (March 24 of 1926-2026).

Tomo Usuda, a Japanese expat living in Hội An, and a member of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Association, shared that a working team, including Phan Châu Trinh's family, spent time on translating Kinh’s two volumes with a total of 1,700 pages, in Japanese, and the Japanese needs a proofreading scholar in introducing the book on Phan Châu Trinh's 100th passing anniversary, on 24 March.

Kinh’s two-volume book, published by Đà Nẵng Publishing House in 2001 and 2003, is seen as the newest document that had been collected from the family’s posthumous manuscripts, local scholars, and original materials from the Centre des Archives d’outre mer aix en provence france (The Archives Nationales d'Outre-mer is part of the French National Archives and is located in the South of France (Aix-en-Provence).

The Đà Nẵng Publishing House said Kinh’s book is seen as one of the most honest information and the archives of Phan Châu Trinh than ever.

Kính had spent 10 years on searching and collecting information about Phan Chu Trinh in France and family in releasing the book.

Kinh’s mother, Phan Thị Châu Liên (1901-1996), the second daughter of Phan Châu Trinh, had lived and preserved full entire archive of the scholar and life stories on his course.

Kính, who was born in 1925, had been educated in Đồng Khánh School and Huế High School for the gifted in Huế City.

She had time lectured at the National Economics University in Hà Nội before working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and ambassador of Việt Nam in Italy (1982-86).

The book reviewed as a detailed document collection of Phan Châu Trinh, the first scholar in the country who raised the issue of democracy and civil rights with the popular motto "Open the people's mind, strengthen people's spirit and care for people's lives".

The memorial houses of scholar Phan Châu Trinh was built at 72 Phan Châu Trinh Street in Đà Nẵng City, and in Tiên Phước – his homeland – in the former Quảng Nam Province.

The Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Association also plans to launch the Japanese language study at primary schools and junior secondary schools in Liên Chiểu of Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng and Hội An has been organising annual Japan-Việt Nam Cultural Exchange event since 2014. VNS