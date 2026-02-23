Phú Quốc tourism ready to grasp “golden chance” generated by APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — Authorities of Phú Quốc special zone and local hospitality players are gearing up to seize a landmark opportunity – catering to high-end international travellers attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027.

In 2025, Phú Quốc welcomed 8.3 million visitors, surpassing its annual target by 18.1 per cent. Notably, international arrivals reached 1.9 million, exceeding the plan by 86 per cent and marking a year-on-year surge of 93.6 per cent.

As the “Pearl Island” continues to garner prestigious global accolades, its identity as a premier international destination is becoming increasingly entrenched on the world tourism map.

Against this backdrop, Phú Quốc was designated as the venue for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week – a diplomatic event of special importance that underscores Việt Nam's growing global stature and influence.

Looking forward to APEC 2027, the island is fast-tracking 21 key projects, spanning transport infrastructure, urban development, technical systems, and specialised facilities designed to accommodate world-class conferences and activities.

Beyond their immediate role in supporting APEC, these projects are also expected to serve as a strategic lever to overhaul the island’s socio-economic infrastructure, creating a springboard to sustainable development for the special zone in the post-2027 period.

Among these are several landmark and long-term projects, including the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, the APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre, a multi-purpose performing arts theatre, the strategic DT975 arterial road, and the first phase of the light rail transit system.

However, leaders of the Tourism Department of An Giang Province also acknowledged certain hurdles posed by the administrative unit merger, pointing out that tourism infrastructure in numerous areas remains deficient, with limited transport connectivity to key attractions. Furthermore, the local tourism portfolio lacks a competitive edge.

Bùi Quốc Thái, Director of the An Giang Tourism Department, noted that outside of Phú Quốc, many localities in the province still face a dearth of modern, world-class entertainment and luxury resort complexes.

Given this, he said, the immediate priority is to finalise all necessary preparations to ensure the success of APEC 2027, effectively intertwining tourism activities with the image of this landmark international event.

APEC 2027 is viewed as a golden opportunity for destination branding and tourism investment promotion, Thai went on, adding that An Giang’s tourism sector will proactively integrate destination marketing and investment calls, gradually transforming An Giang into a world-class multi-functional tourism hub.

At a recent seminar, Vice Chairwoman of the Phú Quốc People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Kim Loan reaffirmed the special zone's commitment to the Politburo’s resolution to establish itself as a national and world-class hub for eco-tourism and luxury retreats.

As Phú Quốc gears up for APEC 2027, it is striving to realise this ambition, with every business and citizen acting as a “tourism ambassador” to welcome the prestigious event, she shared.

To ensure thorough preparations and meet visitor demand, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Sanh, former Director of the Mekong Delta Development Research Institute, recommended An Giang Province and tourism enterprises develop rigorous forecasts of the visitor volume, the proportion of high-spending travellers, average expenditure per visitor, and length of stay surrounding APEC 2027.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for proper investment in healthcare facilities and premium resort products tailored for upscale clientele.

Highlighting that APEC 2027 will serve as a growth catalyst, the expert suggested local authorities foster regional linkages and segment their offerings to capture diverse market demand. By doing so, the "Pearl Island" can not only elevate its own tourism status but also redistribute visitor flows to other areas within the region.

Trương Đức Hải, Chairman of the Vietnam G7 Travel Association, held that to successfully host APEC 2027 in Phú Quốc, the local administration and tourism firms must develop a high-skilled workforce and ensure hotels meet international standards.

He also underlined the importance of expanding green tourism initiatives, optimising waste management, and safeguarding the environment to ensure a pristine destination for global delegates.

Responding to businesses’ opinions, Nguyễn Thanh Quốc, Deputy Director of the provincial Tourism Department, said An Giang will strongly popularise Phú Quốc’s image, brand identity, and hospitality capacity among international travellers; boost eco-tourism, green tourism, and community-based models integrated with agriculture and rural areas; effectively tap into local resources; and protect the environment, thereby working toward sustainable tourism development.

It will proactively gear up human resources, improve service quality, and perfect offerings to stay ready for major events and conferences, he stressed. — VNA/VNS