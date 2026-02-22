A night at the Yin-Yang Market

By Bảo Long

BẮC NINH — Lê Quang Dũng left his home in Thái Nguyên Province after sunset, travelling to a market he had never visited before. He did not come to buy or sell, but to stand quietly in the dark and light incense for his son, who passed away last year.

Dũng was among thousands who gathered at the Yin-Yang Market in Ó Village, Bắc Ninh Province. Held only once a year, on the night of the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, the centuries-old gathering is believed to be a moment when the boundary between the living and the dead dissolves.

Under the flickering glow of burning votive offerings, hundreds moved through the shadows. The market’s origin is rooted in history and loss. Nguyễn Văn Hoàn, an elder from a neighbouring village, said altars are set up to honour more than 2,000 soldiers who died in ancient battles during the era of the Trung Sisters.

“Flocks of black crows once swarmed these fields, which is how the village got its name,” Hoàn said. “This is where the two realms meet. Our deceased family members come here, and we burn paper offerings for them.”

Operating without bright lights to avoid scaring away lingering spirits, the market runs on faith. The most coveted item is the black chicken. Resident Nguyễn Chiêu Huân was one of the lucky few to secure one, turning down multiple offers from passersby who wanted to buy it off him.

"People buy black chickens for spiritual reasons," Huấn explain. "They bring them home and sprinkle a few drops of blood around the front gate to ward off evil spirits and invite good fortune." This year, demand was unprecedented. According to Huân, all 360 chickens sold out in just 40 minutes at 260,000 VND each.

However, beneath the bustling but quiet trade, the market serves as a collective space for grief and hope. Nguyễn Thị Huệ, who brought her family to the market, stood quietly burning paper money in the cold night.

“They say if we burn offerings, our ancestors will receive them,” she said. “If we have made mistakes, we hope for their mercy and protection. Perhaps our ancestors are walking among us tonight. We ask for their blessing.”— VNS