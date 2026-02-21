Cà Mau tourism moves towards green and sustainable development

CÀ MAU — In 2026, the tourism sector of Cà Mau Province aims to welcome 8.5 million domestic and international visitors, with total revenue projected at VNĐ9.5 trillion (US$365 million), up more than 10 per cent compared to 2025.

The year 2026 is identified as a key turning point in efforts to position the tourism brand of Cà Mau Province, with a focus on green and sustainable development linked to the green economy of the Mekong Delta region.

According to Vice Chairman of the Cà Mau Provincial People’s Committee Ngô Vũ Thăng, the integration and expansion of development space following a provincial merger last year have unlocked new potential, creating momentum for the province to diversify tourism products, ranging from eco-tourism and cultural tourism to spiritual tourism.

The growth of tourism in Cà Mau Province is closely tied to major transport infrastructure projects, including the Hòn Khoai Port complex, the Cần Thơ–Cà Mau Expressway, the Cà Mau–Đất Mũi Expressway and the upgrade of Cà Mau Airport.

Once these infrastructure projects are completed, Cà Mau will be better positioned to effectively tap into nearly 150,000 hectares of melaleuca forests and coastal mangroves, an area recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve.

Under its 2026–2030 tourism development programme, Cà Mau has identified tourism as a sector that must grow in harmony with socio-economic development, while ensuring environmental protection, preservation of cultural identity and social stability.

Nguyễn Quốc Thanh, director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Cà Mau, said the tourism sector was reviewing and adjusting planning schemes to ensure alignment with the national tourism development master plan.

In this process, digital transformation would remain a top priority, with efforts focused on upgrading technology platforms for promotion, management and visitor support.

In addition, Cà Mau was stepping up experiential programmes, tourism promotion activities and domestic and international cooperation to bring the image of provincial tourism closer to key markets. — VNS