Hà Nội marks 237th anniversary of Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory with solemn festival

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held in Đống Đa Ward on February 21, the fifth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Horse, to mark the 237th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory (1789–2026), a landmark triumph in Việt Nam’s struggle against foreign invasion.

The victory, led by national hero Emperor Quang Trung (Nguyễn Huệ) and the Tây Sơn army, saw the swift defeat of Qing invaders during the spring of 1789, securing the nation’s independence and leaving an enduring legacy in Vietnamese history.

The commemoration ceremony featured traditional incense offerings and ritual rites to honour Emperor Quang Trung and the fallen soldiers. Festive activities, including cultural performances and historical reenactments, recreated the heroic atmosphere of the legendary campaign, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors.

The annual festival not only pays tribute to the nation’s forebears but also serves as a reminder of patriotic traditions, fostering national pride and inspiring future generations. VNS