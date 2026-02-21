Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội marks 237th anniversary of Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory with solemn festival

February 21, 2026 - 11:30
A solemn festival marking the 237th anniversary of the historic Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory was held in Hà Nội, honouring the heroic spirit of the 1789 spring campaign and paying tribute to national hero Emperor Quang Trung.
An epic art performance recreating the heroic spirit of the Tây Sơn army during the 1789 spring campaign. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held in Đống Đa Ward on February 21, the fifth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Horse, to mark the 237th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory (1789–2026), a landmark triumph in Việt Nam’s struggle against foreign invasion.

The victory, led by national hero Emperor Quang Trung (Nguyễn Huệ) and the Tây Sơn army, saw the swift defeat of Qing invaders during the spring of 1789, securing the nation’s independence and leaving an enduring legacy in Vietnamese history.

The commemoration ceremony featured traditional incense offerings and ritual rites to honour Emperor Quang Trung and the fallen soldiers. Festive activities, including cultural performances and historical reenactments, recreated the heroic atmosphere of the legendary campaign, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors.

The annual festival not only pays tribute to the nation’s forebears but also serves as a reminder of patriotic traditions, fostering national pride and inspiring future generations. VNS

Drum ceremony preceding the reading of the oration at the festival.
A themed artistic programme celebrating the Tây Sơn heroic legacy.
An epic art performance recreating the heroic spirit of the Tây Sơn army during the 1789 spring campaign.
An artistic performance highlighting the legendary spring victory of 1789.
An epic art performance recreating the heroic spirit of the Tây Sơn army during the 1789 spring campaign.
Delegates and residents attend the commemoration ceremony in Hà Nội.
Delegates and residents attend the commemoration ceremony in Hà Nội.
Delegates and residents attend the commemoration ceremony in Hà Nội.
The recitation of the ceremonial oration at the 237th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory (1789–2026).
Burning of the ceremonial oration at the 237th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory (1789–2026).
Central and Hà Nội leaders listen to the ceremonial oration at the commemoration ceremony.
Traditional ritual delegations take part in the commemorative rites marking the historic victory.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Old calligraphy, new energy

Chuồn Village in Huế was once famed for ‘Liễn’ - decorative calligraphic panels cherished by families from all walks of life. Today, young people are working to revive the craft, adapt it to contemporary life, share it more widely with the public and pass it on to the next generation.
Life & Style

Good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences within spring journeys

In recent years, alongside the tradition of family reunions during the Lunar New Year (Tết), travelling during the holiday has become increasingly popular. Early spring travel is not merely about sightseeing, it also carries the meaning of seeking good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences across different regions of the country.
Life & Style

Exploring hidden Tết experiences across Việt Nam

While fireworks and countdown celebrations light up much of the country, New Year’s Eve on Côn Đảo is markedly subdued. At midnight, Côn Đảo becomes an “island of candles” as locals gather at Hàng Dương Cemetery to pay tribute to national heroes.

nomnom