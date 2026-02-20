Visitors flock to Tây Ninh Spring Festival

TÂY NINH — Thousands of visitors have flocked to the annual Tây Ninh Spring Festival held at Bà Đen Mountain National Tourism Area during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The festival, with a theme of “Hương Sắc Tây Ninh” (The Colours of Tây Ninh), aims to preserve and promote the cultural and traditional religious values of the province, contributing to spreading a message of “Tây Ninh – A Safe, Friendly and Modern Destination” and elevating the images of local tourism.

The month-long event features a series of festivities and music and dance performances by artists from famous troupes in Tây Ninh and HCM City that praise the country and springtime.

It highlights the Khmer people’s culture and art, such as ngũ âm (five tones) or Pinpeat, the Khmer traditional musical ensemble that performs ceremonial music at temples, and the chhay-dăm drum dance, a unique folk dance of the Khmer people.

The chhay-dăm drum is made from the hollow tree trunk of an old areca tree. The performers can play the drums with their hands, elbows, or heels. The dance was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2014.

The organiser also offers performances of the Kylin–Lion–Dragon dance, fireworks displays, and folk games at the event.

During the festival, the mountain is decorated with around 20,000 tulips in different colours, together with various types of flowers such as roses, chrysanthemums, and peonies.

The festival will open to visitors until March 18, or the 30th of the first lunar month.

According to the Management Board of the Bà Đen Mountain National Area, the venue welcomed more than 190,590 visitors from February 16-18, or from December 29 to January 2 of the lunar calendar. Its tourism revenue reached VNĐ1.8 billion (US$69,440).

Bà Đen Mountain, located at an altitude of 986m, is known as the roof of the South. It is famous for its majestic natural landscapes; historical relics such as Kim Quang Cave, an important base of Tây Ninh revolutionary forces during the resistance war; sacred pagodas and temples, including Linh Sơn Phước Trung Pagoda, Linh Sơn Tiên Thạch Pagoda; and giant statues of Buddha on the top of the mountain. — VNS