Old calligraphy, new energy

Chuồn Village in Huế was once famed for ‘Liễn’ - decorative calligraphic panels cherished by families from all walks of life. Today, young people are working to revive the craft, adapt it to contemporary life, share it more widely with the public and pass it on to the next generation.
A series of exhibitions, diverse in materials and perspectives, not only celebrate the zodiac animal of the year but also invite visitors on a journey into the cultural, historical, and artistic depth associated with this familiar motif.
Starting from the third day of Tết, locals and travellers from all over the country heading to the North can check out a variety of unique festivals in different areas to enjoy spring trips, go on pilgrimages, and experience the vibrant cultural traditions that are part of Việt Nam's rich heritage.
Many specialists have agreed that the issuance of Resolution 80 is a significant decision that has a profound impact on the entire political, economic and social life, contributing to shaping the stature and cultural identity of Việt Nam in the future.
During the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse, the ancient village of Đường Lâm Ancient Village (Sơn Tây Ward, Hà Nội) is filled with the colours of spring, spreading across its timeworn brown-tiled roofs.
On the evening of February 19, 2026 (the third day of the Lunar New Year, Year of the Horse), amid the joyful atmosphere of the early spring days, tens of thousands of people from across the country, along with a large number of international visitors, gathered at Ba Đình Square to enter the Mausoleum and pay their respects to Hồ Chí Minh.