Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Old calligraphy, new energy

February 20, 2026 - 15:16
Chuồn Village in Huế was once famed for ‘Liễn’ - decorative calligraphic panels cherished by families from all walks of life. Today, young people are working to revive the craft, adapt it to contemporary life, share it more widely with the public and pass it on to the next generation.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Tết Tribute: crowds flock to President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum

On the evening of February 19, 2026 (the third day of the Lunar New Year, Year of the Horse), amid the joyful atmosphere of the early spring days, tens of thousands of people from across the country, along with a large number of international visitors, gathered at Ba Đình Square to enter the Mausoleum and pay their respects to Hồ Chí Minh.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom