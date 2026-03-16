Vietnamese choir to perform in Chartres

HÀ NỘI — The Quê Hương (Homeland) Choir, which is based overseas, will perform two Vietnamese songs in Chartres, France following performances at a festival in Paris over the weekend.

The concerts in the French capital were part of a series of events organised for the 28th International Choir Festival Paris 2026, which took place from March 12 to 15.

Choir founding member Nguyễn Ngân Hà said the festival, which is held each year by the international organisation Music & Friends, has been held in Paris for many years, with the aim of introducing the choral cultures of countries around the world.

“We are very proud to have the opportunity to stand on an international stage and present Vietnamese music,” she said.

The choir performed a distinctive repertoire promoting Vietnamese culture to international audiences.

During its performance, the Quê Hương Choir presented two Vietnamese choral works: Tình Ca (Love Song) by Phạm Duy and Nhạc Rừng (Forest Music) by Hoàng Việt.

Deeply rooted in Vietnamese musical traditions, the melodies resonated through the space of a historic church, offering international audiences a fresh and emotionally rich musical experience.

Pianist Hồ Thu Hương expressed her excitementL “It is truly an honour and a joy to perform with the Quê Hương Choir to introduce Vietnamese culture and songs that are familiar to the Vietnamese people to friends from around the world."

"This is a major programme featuring many choirs from different countries, so I feel deeply moved to be able to contribute to this performance.”

The Quê Hương Choir has taken part in the festival four times, with each appearance showcasing works representing different periods of Vietnamese choral music, from revolutionary songs to more contemporary compositions.

The choir also previously held a concert at the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France. — VNS