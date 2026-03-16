Việt Nam sets Code of Conduct for Cultural Behaviour

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has issued a code of conduct outlining cultural standards for individuals and organisations participating in digital activities, as authorities seek to promote responsible behaviour and curb misinformation online.

The Code of Conduct for Cultural Behaviour in the Digital Environment, issued this month by the MoCST, aims to guide behaviour in the digital environment in line with Vietnamese cultural, ethical and legal standards while promoting a healthy, safe and culturally respectful online space and encouraging the sharing of positive and creative values reflecting national cultural identity, according to the MoCST.

It applies to five groups of subjects: individuals; organisations and businesses providing social network services and digital platforms, both domestic and international; internet service providers; press agencies, radio and television broadcasting agencies, media companies, advertising service providers and performing arts companies; and other agencies, organisations and businesses.

The code requires organisations and individuals to take responsibility when sharing information and calls for stronger coordination with regulatory agencies in detecting and handling violations.

Responsible online behaviour

It also emphasises the responsibility of each individual when participating on social networks. Users are advised to use their real names or legitimate trademarks when operating in the digital environment, to consider carefully before posting other people’s personal information, to share information from clear and reliable sources and to limit the spread of unverified content.

Participants should comply with Vietnamese laws and regulations and respect the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals. They should demonstrate civilised and courteous behaviour and ensure the preservation of the cultural identity, moral values and traditions of Việt Nam, while respecting and promoting cultural values in the digital environment as well as cultural diversity, regional differences, ethnicities and religions.

The code warns that when discovering fake news or false information, individuals should notify the platform or relevant authorities for timely action.

It also sets standards for online communication such as using civilised language, avoiding insults directed at individuals and not inciting violence or discrimination based on region, religion or gender.

Duties of platforms

For those with influence in the digital environment, the new regulation highlights their social responsibility, noting that individuals with large followings are encouraged to create and disseminate content of cultural and educational value, to be exemplary in complying with the law and not to exploit public trust for personal gain.

When advertising, they must publicly disclose sponsorships or advertisements, ensure the content is truthful and comply with legal regulations.

Social media platforms and digital service providers are requested to clearly publish their terms of service, proactively detect and prevent fraudulent activities and the spread of fake news and provide tools for users to easily report violations.

These entities also need to implement solutions to protect children online and cooperate with authorities to handle content that violates the law.

The code further stresses that discussions and debates in cyberspace should be conducted respectfully and politely, avoiding offensive language, personal attacks, defamation or the use of words, images or sounds that incite hatred, violence or discrimination based on gender, region, ethnicity, religion or culture.

For press and media organisations, advertising businesses and performing arts entities, the code calls for the provision of accurate information, responsible public communication and the active promotion of positive cultural values, alongside stronger efforts to counter fake news and misinformation online. — VNS