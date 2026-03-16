UNESCO honour shines spotlight on Đông Hồ folk paintings

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province will host a major cultural celebration later this month to mark UNESCO’s recognition of the traditional craft of Đông Hồ folk paintings as an item of intangible cultural heritage.

The ceremony will also announce the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc Complex as a World Cultural Heritage site and launch the 2026 Returning to the Heritage Land festival, a series of cultural activities celebrating the region’s historic Kinh Bắc heritage.

Scheduled to take place on March 27 at an outdoor stage at 3/2 Square in Bắc Giang Ward, the ceremony will be broadcast live nationwide on Vietnam Television’s VTV1 channel.

Alongside the official UNESCO certificate presentation, audiences will be treated to a special art programme titled Tinh hoa di sản – Ngàn năm tỏa rạng (The Quintessence of Heritage: A Millennium of Brilliance), culminating in a drone performance and fireworks display celebrating the region’s rich cultural legacy.

The recognition of the traditional craft of Đông Hồ folk painting is considered a milestone for Vietnamese cultural heritage. Originating from the centuries-old craft village of Đông Hồ, the colourful woodblock prints have long reflected everyday life, traditional beliefs and moral values in rural northern Việt Nam.

Local authorities say the upcoming programme carries significant cultural, political and diplomatic meaning, helping raise public awareness about preserving and promoting heritage while linking cultural preservation with tourism and socio-economic development.

Festival events

Within the framework of the 2026 Returning to the Heritage Land festival, a wide range of cultural activities will be held across the province.

A highlight will be a special showcase of intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO that begins on March 28 at the provincial Cultural and Exhibition Centre. Art troupes from across the country will present performances representing different heritage traditions.

From March 27 to 31, visitors can explore an exhibition titled Journey Through the Colours of Intangible Cultural Heritage, offering a vivid look at cultural traditions from across Việt Nam’s regions.

Pilgrimage activities to the sacred site of Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda will also be organised, including incense-offering ceremonies commemorating the Trúc Lâm Zen Patriarchs, prayers for national peace and prosperity, and traditional Buddha and patriarch processions.

Another major highlight is the Vietnamese Folk Painting Exhibition and Đông Hồ Painting Tribute taking place from March 26 to 30 at the Đông Hồ Folk Painting Conservation Centre in Thuận Thành Ward.

The exhibition will present Đông Hồ prints themed around history and resistance wars while introducing other notable Vietnamese folk painting traditions, such as Hàng Trống, Kim Hoàng and Làng Sình paintings.

A recreated traditional Đông Hồ painting market will allow visitors to experience the lively trading atmosphere once common in the village during the Lunar New Year festival, while honouring artisans who have preserved the craft for generations.

Cultural activities

The festival will also feature a wide range of cultural, tourism and community activities, including the Bắc Ninh Quan Họ Folk Singing Contest, celebrating the province’s iconic musical heritage of quan họ folk songs.

Exhibitions on the World Heritage complex of Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc, displays of ethnic minority cultures in the province, and showcases of Bắc Ninh’s notable artefacts will also be organised.

Visitors can enjoy experiential activities under the theme Spring Journey to the Quan Họ Land 2026, along with book and archival exhibitions highlighting the history and development of Bắc Ninh Province.

Street festivals along the Bắc Giang and Kinh Bắc pedestrian zones will offer lively cultural performances, traditional cuisine and folk art activities such as painting, circus shows and water puppetry from Đồng Ngư Village.

Traditional folk games — including catching loaches in jars, bamboo pole swings, stilt walking and tug of war from Hữu Chấp Village — will also entertain visitors, alongside bird-singing contests and traditional cockfighting competitions.

Beyond cultural festivities, the province will host tourism fairs, heritage discovery tours and farm trip programmes exploring the rich cultural landscape of the ancient Kinh Bắc region.

A variety of sporting events will accompany the celebrations as well, ranging from wrestling and traditional martial arts tournaments to chess competitions, running events and national championships in beach wrestling and pool and snooker.

Through these diverse activities, Bắc Ninh hopes to showcase the richness of its cultural heritage while strengthening efforts to safeguard traditional crafts and historical sites for future generations. — VNS