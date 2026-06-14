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Home Life & Style

Japanese, Italian teams tell stories by fireworks

June 14, 2026 - 14:40
Two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy and Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks teams showed their best performances in the third night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, themed ‘Culture’, a joyful night of beautiful party of light, music and arts of fireworks

 

Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks stage their fireworks performance in the third night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. — Photos courtesy of DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG — Two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy and Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks teams showed their best performances in the third night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, themed ‘Culture’, a joyful night of beautiful party of light, music and arts of fireworks.

Representing Japan at DIFF 2026, is Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, a prestigious brand from Gunma Prefecture, found in 1982, started the third night through the language of light, music, and emotion.

 

Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, a prestigious brand from Gunma Prefecture, Japan, light up the Hàn River in the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. 

The Japanese team, which built upon a family legacy dating back to the 17th century, performed as a premier ambassador that bringing the refined beauty of Japanese Hanabi art to the world.

Their signature demonstrated in the seamless harmony between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary creativity.

 

Two-time champion of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, decorate the Hàn River banks of Đà Nẵng City by their bright colours of fireworks on June 13th. 

Meanwhile, Martarello Group, which is a titan in the global fireworks industry, told stories through light, and the fusion of Italian artistic heritage as well as modern innovation.

The Italian team presented their display entitled ‘Echoes Becoming Future’, in exploring culture as a living current, preservation by generations.  

The DIFF 2026, which started from May 30, has witnessed performances of teams from Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam; Z121 Vina Pyrotech-Việt Nam, the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China, Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France.

 

Italian arts of fireworks style is demonstrated by Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy in the third night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. 

The fourth night performance of DIFF 2026 will see Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany and Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics playing the night show with theme ‘Creative’ on June 20th. — VNS

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