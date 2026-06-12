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Home Life & Style

Pet care tips for summer

June 12, 2026 - 17:38
The summer heat can be irritating. Fancy a ‘lion cut’ for your cats or a pampering session for your dogs? Make sure to speak with professionals to find out what suits them best as each breed has their unique health conditions.

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Life & Style

Award-winning Spanish band set to stir Hà Nội theatre

Four dynamic women have created Las Migas' unique style, bringing the group international popularity. It features the passionate singing of Carolina La Chispa, the twin guitars of Marta Robles and Alicia Grillo and the free-form violin of Roser Loscos, plus rhythmic hand-clapping and percussion.
Life & Style

Vietnamese, Chinese children enhance mutual understanding, friendship

Participants gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Việt Nam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.

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