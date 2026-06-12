Pet care tips for summer

The summer heat can be irritating. Fancy a ‘lion cut’ for your cats or a pampering session for your dogs? Make sure to speak with professionals to find out what suits them best as each breed has their unique health conditions.
Four dynamic women have created Las Migas' unique style, bringing the group international popularity. It features the passionate singing of Carolina La Chispa, the twin guitars of Marta Robles and Alicia Grillo and the free-form violin of Roser Loscos, plus rhythmic hand-clapping and percussion.
From Paris to Montpellier, a week‑long programme will highlight Việt Nam’s thousand‑year tradition of learning and cultural heritage, bringing the story of its first national university to international audiences.
The cooperation programme was inked as Thái Nguyên enters a new development phase with growing demand for communication and local branding. It also builds on the long-standing and effective partnership between the province and the country’s leading media organisations.
Participants gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Việt Nam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.
Việt Nam is represented by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and tourism businesses from Đà Nẵng, Hội An, Mũi Né and Phú Quốc, showcasing a range of travel products aimed at capturing growing summer demand.
According to the Quảng Trị provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings.
Hà Tiên Ward, a key border area in An Giang Province and the Mekong Delta, is positioning itself as a pioneer in digital transformation, with ambitions to become a smart tourism and trade hub in Việt Nam’s southwest region.